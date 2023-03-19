Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane

Formula 1’s second race of the season at the Jeddah street circuit has forced everyone to opt for different downforce and drag levels to ensure they are better suited for the weekend’s top-speed demands.

However, that has not stopped squads also start looking at wider developments to their cars as they bid to make progress over the remainder of the season.

Here we take a look at the most interesting designs, car elements and upgrades spotted in the Saudi Arabian pitlane.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 1 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 2 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 3 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 4 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 5 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 6 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 7 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 8 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 9 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 10 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 11 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 12 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 13 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 14 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 15 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 16 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 17 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 18 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail 19 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 20 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 21 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 22 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 23 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 24 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 25 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 26 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 27 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 28 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail 29 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 30 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 31 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 32 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 33 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 34 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 35 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 36 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 37 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 38 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes W14 technical detail 39 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 40 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 41 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 42 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alpine A523 technical detail 43 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 44 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 45 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 46 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 47 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 48 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 49 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail 50 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail 51 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail 52 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail 53 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail 54 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail 55 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited Haas F1 Team VF-23 technical detail 56 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail 57 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail 58 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail 59 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail 60 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail 61 / 61 Photo by: Uncredited