Formula 1

Scheckter to sell 1979 title-winning Ferrari F1 car

Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter is to auction seven grands prix cars from his private collection, including his 1979 title-winning Ferrari 312 T4.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

Motorsport Images

The South African driver won 10 world championship races from 111 starts during a topflight career that spanned from 1972 to 1980.

Scheckter, 74, has entered 12 cars from his personal collection into RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale on 11 May.

The headline lot is his ground-effect 1979 Ferrari 312 T4, the final car to help claim a drivers’ title during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

This particular example, chassis #040, was the fourth of five 312 T4s built; it was campaigned exclusively by Scheckter and took back-to-back victories in the Belgian and Monaco GPs.

Scheckter also led a Ferrari 1-2, ahead of team-mate Gilles Villeneuve, at the team’s home race in Monza to seal a drivers’ and constructors’ championship double.

He purchased the three-lite flat-12-engined car from the team in 1982 and it now carries a pre-sale estimate of £4.45 to 5 million.

Also heading to auction is the 1971 McLaren M19A aboard which Scheckter made his F1 debut in the following’s year United States GP, where he recorded a ninth-place finish.

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007

Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 007

Photo by: David Phipps

It was also notably raced by Denny Hulme, Jackie Oliver, Mark Donohue, Peter Revson and Brian Redman.

Scheckter is also selling a 2008 recreation of the famous six-wheeled Tyrrell P34, a car that, in the period, he used to win the 1976 Swedish GP - the car’s sole triumph - in addition to scoring four podiums.

The Harvey Postlethwaite-penned 1977 Wolf WR1 that Scheckter drove to second in the F1 drivers’ standings also features in the auction alongside a 1973 McLaren M23 and 1975 Tyrrell 007.

Away from F1, he is selling two Formula 2 cars (a 1972 McLaren M21; a 1973 Rondel M1) and a 1971 Merlyn Mk21 Formula 3 racer.

In addition, there is his 1970 British Formula Ford championship-winning 1969 Merlyn Mk11a, 1974 Trojan T101 Formula 5000 title-winner plus 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ sportscar that contested the 1961 and 1963 editions of the revered Targa Florio road race.

Combined, the 12 lots carry an upper estimate of £10.9m.

Matt Kew
