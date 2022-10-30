Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / “Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz Next / Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican GP paddock
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration

Mick Schumacher was left frustrated during Formula 1 qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix after a track limits offence cost him a laptime that would have allowed him to progress into Q2.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration

The Haas driver logged a lap of 1m19.965s towards the end of Q1, which at the time put him in sixth place. Had it stood until the end of the session it would still have been good enough for seventh.

However, the time was quickly deleted by the stewards for cutting track limits on the apex of Turn 2. At the end of the session Schumacher was left stranded in 16th.

Schumacher admitted that he had been “aggressive” in taking a lot of kerb, but said he’d used the bollard on the apex as a reference – and suggested that it should have been placed in such a way that drivers couldn't be deemed to cut the corner if they aimed to brush past it.

“Well, I knew it was aggressive,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the incident. “But in my eyes it was going to be enough. If the bollard is there, it's there for a reason. I took reference off that.

“Unfortunately, I think that's a point that we'll probably have to address, because with these cars obviously these days, it's hard to see. 

"If we have a bollard, it would be great if the bollard was positioned in such a manner that you're not able to go over [track limits]. That would definitely help a lot all of us, for sure.

“So, yeah, quite unfortunate. The difference of cutting it that much or not, it's probably less than a tenth.”

When Schumacher made a final attempt on used tyres he was also compromised when other drivers passed him before he could start the lap. He said that violated the 'gentleman’s agreement' about not passing other cars on preparation laps.

“It was always going to be tough,” he said. “But I think more than that, it was also the gentleman's agreement that wasn't kept, by like three or four cars. Which was silly, really. But it's the way it is.

“It definitely hurt the preparation of the lap, which meant I couldn't warm up the brakes just as much as I wanted it to, and going to Turn 1 with the question mark.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Schumacher’s team-mate Kevin Magnussen earned 15th in Q2 and then dropped back to 19th thanks to a grid penalty for a taking a new V6 engine. The team made significant changes to his car for qualifying.

"We treated qualifying a little bit like a test,” said the Dane when asked by Motorsport.com about the session. “We changed rear wing, changed floor, changed front wing, because we've had some suspicions about what we were running.

“So the car did change around a lot. And we had to really go a completely different direction on the front flap to get the balance to be similar. So there's some stuff to look at tonight, for sure.”

Asked if the car was better in its revised form, he conceded that it was hard to tell.

"It might be, but we were just so far off that we never really got back into the right spot," he explained. "You only get so many chances in qualifying."

He also admitted that the team may now decide to make further changes that would oblige him to sacrifice 19th on the grid and start from the pitlane: “For sure, we're thinking about that.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Previous article

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Next article

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican GP paddock

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican GP paddock
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect

Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Danish Formula 2 race winner Frederik Vesti has emerged as the favourite to conduct the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test for Mercedes.

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race

Seven months ago, it's doubtful Christopher Bell was on anyone’s list to be a 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title contender, even his own.

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet
Automotive Automotive

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet

The Venom 1200 upgrade on the stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with a higher capacity 3.8-liter supercharger, a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system. It now makes 1,204hp.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
8 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
9 h
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.