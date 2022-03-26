Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton says wrong set-up made car "undriveable" after Q1 exit Next / Saudi Arabian GP: Perez beats Ferraris to score maiden F1 pole
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash

Mick Schumacher appears to have escaped injury in the high-speed accident during Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying that stopped the session for almost one hour.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash

The German had been challenging for a slot in Q3 during the second session of qualifying when he touched the kerb at Turn 10, near the end of the first sector.

The bounce across the kerb triggered him to lose control of the rear of the car and he was quickly spun around, smashing heavily in to the concrete wall on the outside.

Schumacher then rebounded into the wall on the opposite side of the track before coming to a halt further down the circuit.

The qualifying session was immediately red-flagged and medical crews quickly attended to the driver, removing him from the car and taking him to the medical centre in an ambulance.

With Schumacher conscious as he got out of the car, an initial medical inspection pointed towards him having escaped any serious harm in the crash.

However, a decision was taken to transfer him to a nearby hospital by helicopter to allow further precautionary checks to take place.

Marshals recover the remains of the car driven by Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after a heavy crash in Q2

Marshals recover the remains of the car driven by Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after a heavy crash in Q2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A statement issued by the FIA regarding Schumacher said: "Assessment at the Medical Centre revealed no injuries, and he has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks."

Schumacher's Haas team confirmed that the German was in good physical condition and had spoken to his mother Corinna.

Read Also:

Schumacher's Haas car was very badly damaged in the accident, with all four corners taking a hit in the incident.

As the car was lifted away by marshals, the gearbox came away from the VF-21 as oil was dropped on the circuit.

With marshals needing to clear the track for Q2 to resume, the session was stopped for 57 minutes before the FIA was able to resume it.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton says wrong set-up made car "undriveable" after Q1 exit
Previous article

Hamilton says wrong set-up made car "undriveable" after Q1 exit
Next article

Saudi Arabian GP: Perez beats Ferraris to score maiden F1 pole

Saudi Arabian GP: Perez beats Ferraris to score maiden F1 pole
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash
Formula 1

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.