Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull: Perez now as comfortable as Verstappen in RB18 F1 car Next / Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Schumacher explains what triggered "weird" Monaco GP crash

Mick Schumacher has admitted that his “weird” crash in Formula 1's Monaco GP was caused by going slightly offline and onto wet patches on the still drying track.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher explains what triggered "weird" Monaco GP crash

In the crash, which caused the race to be red-flagged, the gearbox was broken off the back of his Haas car after he hit the barrier in the middle of the Swimming Pool complex and then slid into the Tecpro barrier at the exit.

Schumacher has lost the use of the gearbox that was ripped off the car in the crash, while his chassis is currently under repair at the Haas factory, but his Ferrari power unit is still useable.

At the time, the German was mystified as to why he lost control so suddenly in the high-speed section of the track, while his engineer suggested on the radio that he might have tapped the barrier immediately beforehand, and thus broken something.

However, having looked at the data, Schumacher now admits that he'd simply gone wide at Tabac and cooled his right hand tyres on a wet patch, and then hit another a few seconds later at the Swimming Pool when he ran just 10cm wider than previously.

"Basically I mean the whole track was quite damp in parts," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about what the data had revealed.

"And some others were quite dry. We came a bit wide in Turn 12 [Tabac] which cooled down the right hand side. And then when going through the chicane, I actually took it easy for the circumstances, for the conditions, that there were.

"And I just misplaced it a bit, and was basically 10 centimetres on the wet patch, which then triggers a double wheelspin in that case, because we have so much power. And that kind of then just threw the car into a half-spin, I'm trying to correct it, and it goes into the wall."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 crash

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 crash

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Schumacher insisted he had no prior warning that he might lose the car in such a way.

"No, it came out of the blue," he said. "And I spoke to other people. And, you know, most of the feedback that I got said it does look really weird. So obviously, we can't check if anything broke, actually. But data suggests not, so just seems like a wet patch.

"It was really odd, because also the accident itself wasn't in any ways hard. To have it split in two again is quite unfortunate, because obviously it's a lot of damage in that case."

The Monaco crash came just a few weeks after Schumacher had a huge accident in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP that caused him to miss the race.

He explained that he has had to take risks in order to get the results that the car is capable of, and admitted that he has to learn how to balance the two.

"Especially in the midfield this year is so tight, so it's just a matter of being 10 centimetres out of place, and things go very wrong. I mean, nobody thought about the kerb beforehand in Jeddah for example, it being a trigger to these accidents. In Monaco, obviously conditions were quite tough.

"So yeah, there's obviously the evaluation of risk and reward. And we try to obviously be in the points, and therefore we have to go into some sort of risk. But yeah, it's definitely something where I've just got to learn a bit more, and understand a bit more.

"I guess you always as a driver try and risk, and get the benefits of it. I mean the midfield is so tightly packed that if you really don't go into the risk, you end up anyways P15 or lower. And that's not where we want to be, we want to be in the top 10.

Read Also:

"So you do have to go to a certain amount of risk. And it's up to me to decide and find the right margin.

"But there are other circumstances also playing a role in that. So it's just a matter of dialling that in."

Schumacher also suggested that he would be less in the spotlight if he had already scored points in 2022.

"We've had moments before where we had very good races, but weren't rewarded for it. And if I did let's say get rewarded for it, I think we would have a bit of a different conversation right now about these things. So it's just a matter of time, really."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: Perez now as comfortable as Verstappen in RB18 F1 car
Previous article

Red Bull: Perez now as comfortable as Verstappen in RB18 F1 car
Next article

Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP

Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades

Norris: McLaren needs “whole package upgrade” Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren needs “whole package upgrade”

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Azerbaijan GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Azerbaijan GP on Friday

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Verstappen in FP2

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.