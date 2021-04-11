Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Mick Schumacher feels “optimistic” about Haas’s Formula 1 qualifying prospects in 2021, believing there is no reason why the team cannot fight for spots in Q2 during the season.

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

Schumacher and Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin propped up the timesheets during qualifying for the Bahrain season-opener two weeks ago, finishing 19th and 20th respectively.

Haas opted against significant development for the VF-21 car, treating 2021 as a transition year in order to place focus on the new regulations coming in 2022.

Schumacher finished eight tenths of a second adrift of a place in Q2 in Bahrain, and was almost four tenths of a second slower than 18th-placed Sebastian Vettel.

But the German driver felt Haas’s qualifying performance was roughly what the team was anticipating on his debut race weekend.

“We shouldn't say it was disappointing in any way,” Schumacher said when asked about the gap to Q2 in Bahrain qualifying.

“I think we managed it pretty well. We had one clean lap. That's what we wanted. We managed to be close to what we imagined in terms of pace.

“Obviously we had a bit of a deficit. I am 95% happy with my lap. Obviously there's still a lot of things that I can improve and definitely will be still working on them for the time being.

“For me, it’s about gaining that experience and then hopefully throughout be able to change that into a, well, consistent pattern of improvement from one session to the other.”

The nine other F1 teams managed to get at least one car through to Q2 in Bahrain, six of which also had a driver feature in Q3.

Schumacher was nevertheless hopeful that Haas would be able to challenge and fight with other teams for Q2 berths throughout the season.

“I’m positive in that sense, yes,” Schumacher said.

“We will be working on ourselves. I will be working on myself a lot. I see the motivation in the team, and I see no reason why we shouldn’t be optimistic that throughout the season, we can be even hopefully at some point be able to go into Q2s.”

Read Also:

Schumacher’s optimism was echoed by Mazepin, who lamented a “very bad” qualifying lap as he finished eight tenths of a second off his teammate after spinning at Turn 1 in the closing moments of Q1.

“I think what he said was correct,” Mazepin said when asked if he agreed with Schumacher’s Q2 belief.

“Then in regards to my lap out there, obviously it was very bad, because I had this issue with the brakes and obviously I had only one attempt on the lap itself, which is annoying.

“But then it's very important to look at the bigger picture. We knew that first qualifying and this year was going to be rather tough.”

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Previous article

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher , Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

10h
2
Formula 1

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

24min
3
Formula 1

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

4
Supercars

Utes: Series Adelaide summary

5
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Latest news
Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year
Formula 1

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

24m
Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

3h
Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

16h
Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

16h
Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

16h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher: Bahrain F1 cold tyre error will stay with me for a while
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: Bahrain F1 cold tyre error will stay with me for a while

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

More from
Haas F1 Team
Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

Utes: Series Adelaide summary
Supercars Supercars / News

Utes: Series Adelaide summary

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Targa Tasmania honours volunteer officials
Other rally Other rally / News

Targa Tasmania honours volunteer officials

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Rome E-Prix: Cassidy storms to maiden pole in wet qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Rome E-Prix: Cassidy storms to maiden pole in wet qualifying

Latest news

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.