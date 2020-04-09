Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

20 years ago: When F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”

shares
comments
Slider
List

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/15, took pole position

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/15, took pole position
1/18

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-15, leads at the start

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-15, leads at the start
2/18

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-15, leads at the start

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4-15, leads at the start
3/18

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
4/18

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ralf Schumacher, Williams, leads Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan

Ralf Schumacher, Williams, leads Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan
5/18

Photo by: BMW AG

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
6/18

Photo by: Gavin Lawrence / Motorsport Images

Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, leads David Coulthard, McLaren in battle for third

Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, leads David Coulthard, McLaren in battle for third
7/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/15, exits the pits

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/15, exits the pits
8/18

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
9/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000, exits the pits

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000, exits the pits
10/18

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, leads Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, leads Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
11/18

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda 002, finished fifth

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda 002, finished fifth
12/18

Photo by: Sutton Images

Mika Salo, Sauber C19, finished sixth

Mika Salo, Sauber C19, finished sixth
13/18

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000
14/18

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000
15/18

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race winner Michael Schumacher celebrates

Race winner Michael Schumacher celebrates
16/18

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-15, looks for damage to the floor of his car

Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-15, looks for damage to the floor of his car
17/18

Photo by: Sutton Images

Podium: Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, second place Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

Podium: Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, second place Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
18/18

Photo by: Motorsport Images

By:
Apr 9, 2020, 5:11 PM

The 2000 San Marino Grand Prix was a prime example of how tense refuelling-era Formula 1 could be, as Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher overcame pole-sitter Mika Hakkinen of McLaren to keep his title bid firmly on the right track. After the race, Schumacher said: “It was good fun, like qualifying from start to finish.”

Hakkinen rocketed away at the start, as Schumacher suffered huge wheelspin and veered across the nose of David Coulthard’s McLaren, which allowed Ferrari teammate Rubens Barrichello up to third at the expense of Coulthard, with Jacques Villeneuve’s BAR at the head of the chasing pack.

The race developed into two distinct McLaren v Ferrari duels. Hakkinen and Schumacher pitted together at the first round of stops, with Schumacher taking on more fuel. Hakkinen pitted earlier for his second pit visit, and Schumacher’s rapid pace in the intervening laps meant he rejoined well ahead of Hakkinen – who complained of his engine cutting out – when Michael stopped again. “These four laps were crucial,” Schumacher said later.

Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-15 leads at the start

Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-15 leads at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Hakkinen had previously run over some debris in his first stint – “a metal piece of something” – which damaged the front of the floor of his McLaren and slowed his pace. However, he rallied in the closing stages and closed the gap down on Schumacher. Michael’s own scare came with a misunderstanding when he came up to lap Pedro Diniz’s Sauber, and the two almost collided.

Meantime, Barrichello and Coulthard pitted on the same lap in the second round of stops – and the shorter-fuelled Coulthard beat Barrichello out by a matter of inches. He pulled away with ease thereafter, and said: “I knew I was quicker than him, thankfully my guys did a good job in the pitstop.”

Read Also:

After an absorbing high-paced duel at the front, Schumacher won by just 1.168s – which was less than Hakkinen’s advantage over him had been at the end of lap one! Coulthard was over 50s in arrears, having got the better of Barrichello for third. Barrichello was the only other unlapped runner, with Villeneuve and Mika Salo’s Sauber rounding out the point scorers.

Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Podium: Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, second place Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

Podium: Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, second place Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It was Schumacher’s third victory in a row, capping off a perfect start to his campaign to wrest the title away from reigning champion Hakkinen – who scored his first points of the season after a poor start to his season.

After the race, Schumacher said: “That was an exciting race and I hope the tifosi are happy with the result! I made a very bad start with massive wheelspin. But I managed to keep my second position.

“Our strategy remained as planned. We did not know what Mika would do and we had to guess. The four laps before the second pit stop was the decisive moment when I pushed very hard. Maybe we did not have the best tyre choice for today’s conditions.

“I had a worrying moment when I tried to lap Diniz. He tried to be nice and let me pass, but it was the wrong place and I very nearly hit him. Apart from that, the race was good fun. It was like qualifying from start to finish.”

Mika Hakkinen,McLaren MP4/15 Mercedes leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Mika Hakkinen,McLaren MP4/15 Mercedes leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-15, looks for damage to his car

Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-15, looks for damage to his car

Photo by: Sutton Images

Hakkinen explained of his race: “I'm happy to score points, but I should have won the race. Just before my first pitstop I hit a piece of debris on the circuit which damaged the front floor of my car and made it hard to drive for the rest of the race.

“Also, just before my second pitstop, my engine cut out on the main straight and I lost time to Schumacher which meant he was able to take the lead following his second pitstop.”

Related video

Next article
Todt warns F1 at risk of losing manufacturers

Previous article

Todt warns F1 at risk of losing manufacturers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

Field set for Short Track Challenge title race at Martinsville

2
Formula E

Evans laments "blind" early laps for losing Santiago win

Latest videos

Jean Todt - What Is The Future Of F1? 41:57
Formula 1
3h

Jean Todt - What Is The Future Of F1?

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details 09:45
Formula 1

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives 13:20
Formula 1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Latest news

20 years ago: When F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”
F1

20 years ago: When F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”

Todt warns F1 at risk of losing manufacturers
F1

Todt warns F1 at risk of losing manufacturers

Zandvoort F1 race behind closed doors "unthinkable"
F1

Zandvoort F1 race behind closed doors "unthinkable"

Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers
F1

Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.