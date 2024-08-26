All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Schumacher and Lawson main options if Williams replaces Sargeant for Monza

Williams is evaluating whether to stick with or replace Logan Sargeant after another big accident over Formula 1's Dutch GP weekend

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Mick Schumacher

#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Mick Schumacher

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson have emerged as leading contenders for Williams if the Grove-based squad elects to make a driver change from this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Williams team boss James Vowles is understood to be evaluating his options in the wake of another big accident for Logan Sargeant at Zandvoort last weekend.

Read Also:

Sargeant, who is being dropped by the team at the end of this year in favour of Carlos Sainz, made a mistake in Saturday morning’s wet final free practice session – dipping his right-hand wheels onto the grass at Turn 4.

That error meant he lost control of his car and spun at high speed into the barriers on the outside of the circuit, destroying many of the latest upgrades that Williams had brought to the Dutch GP weekend.

Big accidents for Sargeant, including in Japan where he also made an error in practice, have triggered spare parts problems this season, and some have viewed the American’s costly accident at Zandvoort as a potential last straw.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, jumps out of his car after a crash

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, jumps out of his car after a crash

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Vowles told German publication Auto Motor Und Sport in Zandvoort that Williams needed to make a decision on what to do for the rest of the season, but did not want to rush it while emotions were high straight after the crash.

It is understood that Vowles has sounded out rival team bosses to see who could be available should he decide that he wants someone else in alongside Alexander Albon for the rest of the season.

One logical option is Schumacher, who is reserve driver for the Mercedes operation whose engines Williams run. Vowles is friends with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and putting a deal together would be quite straightforward.

However, one complication could be Schumacher’s WEC commitments for Alpine - with the German currently scheduled to race in Austin this weekend. The other two remaining WEC events also clash with the Azerbaijan and Brazilian grands prix.

Schumacher has said in the past that he would prioritise any F1 race chance over his sportscar efforts, but a call on a potential Monza chance would need to be taken before he travelled to the United States.

Speaking at the Dutch GP, Wolff himself said he would like to see Schumacher get another opportunity in an F1 race cockpit, with the German’s only hope of securing a 2025 seat now resting on Sauber.

Wolff said: “I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance because we haven't seen the real Mick. You know, winning  F4, F3 and F2, and then you are underperforming in F1... I think he deserves a chance.

“The opportunity with Williams is something that we would be cheering for. But this is James Vowles’ decision.”  

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull reserve Lawson is another option, with the New Zealander being lined up for a return to full-time F1 competition by his bosses for 2025 – whether at the RB squad or its sister Red Bull operation.

An opportunity to see out the season for Williams would give Red Bull more time to evaluate the performances of Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo ahead of a decision about next year’s pairings – while also helping get Lawson back up to speed after his run of appearances for AlphaTauri in 2023.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that if the deal was right for his team then he would be open to an arrangement with Williams.

“It would depend on which terms and if we needed him back that we could have him back quite quickly,” he said. “But certainly, if they needed a driver next weekend [at Monza], we'd be open to that. But that's a Williams question rather than one for us to answer.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris made own call to go for fastest lap; McLaren would have said no

Norris made own call to go for fastest lap; McLaren would have said no

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Norris made own call to go for fastest lap; McLaren would have said no
Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal

Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Mick Schumacher
More from
Mick Schumacher
How skydiving keeps Mick Schumacher sharp

How skydiving keeps Mick Schumacher sharp

Formula 1
How skydiving keeps Mick Schumacher sharp
Alpine praises Schumacher as it weighs up F1 driver options for 2025

Alpine praises Schumacher as it weighs up F1 driver options for 2025

Formula 1
Alpine praises Schumacher as it weighs up F1 driver options for 2025
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Williams
More from
Williams
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement
Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash

Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Latest news

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic after "only Norris' second win"

Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic after "only Norris' second win"

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic after "only Norris' second win"
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix

Seven things we learned at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

DTM DTM
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Prime

Discover prime content
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia