Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1 Next / Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

By:

Mick Schumacher has recalled that the first time he came across current Formula 1 teammate Nikita Mazepin was when he was warned about the Russian’s aggressive driving in karting.

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

The pair are now teammates at Haas but have competed regularly against each other in junior categories on their way up to F1.

But their first encounter on track stands out for Schumacher because he remembers being advised beforehand to keep an eye out for Mazepin’s tactics when they took part in a kart race in Italy.

“We’ve known each other since 2013 where we've been teammates at TonyKart,” said Schumacher, sat alongside Mazepin. “Just before that I kind of remember we had one race together where you were racing with Zanardi [team] in La Conca.

“That was the first time I noticed you, because actually there was... I don't know, one of my teammates said I have to be careful when I'm racing with you because... [laughs] like, combat wise, he was quite aggressive!

“Then obviously 2014 we had another year where he was in KF2, I was in KF3 that year. And after that I think we kind of always had some races together, some championships together, so we've always seen each other.

“I guess the respect is there. Obviously we are now going to be really working closely together, where it's only us two, so it's going to be interesting to see how it goes this year.”

Read Also:

While the first impressions of each other may have been different, the pair appear to get on quite well at Haas – with Mazepin praising Schumacher’s attitude.

“I have enormous respect for him as a racing driver,” explained the Russian. “I also like him a lot as a human being.

“There are different individuals in motorsport and some are pretty difficult to be around with. But Mick is the complete opposite, so I feel fortunate that he's obviously my teammate.

“I couldn't choose it, but it's nice to have a nice guy around you. And also I think it's a very good possibility for a team because when you don't have any negativity and you're just both pushing forward, it can help us being much higher upwards then we could have been on our own.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1

Previous article

Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1

Next article

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher , Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

15h
2
Formula 1

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

17h
3
Formula 1

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

1h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

54min
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

15min
Latest news
Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

15m
Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

54m
Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

1h
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

1h
Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

1h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
21h

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1

Perez: Red Bull's "flat out" attitude a standout feature
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull's "flat out" attitude a standout feature

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

Schumacher: No added pressure from father's legacy for F1 debut
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No added pressure from father's legacy for F1 debut

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

More from
Haas F1 Team
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
1h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
21h
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

Latest news

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.