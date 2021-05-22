Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Schumacher ruled out of Monaco GP qualifying after practice crash

By:

Mick Schumacher will not take part in qualifying for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix following his heavy crash during final practice.

Schumacher ruled out of Monaco GP qualifying after practice crash

 The Haas driver lost control of his car in the final moments of the session, crashing heavily against the barriers at Casino Square.

The accident resulted in heavy damage to the rear and left-hand side of the VF-21.

Haas said after the session that, as a result of the damage, Schumacher will be unable to take part in the afternoon's qualifying session, which takes places just two hours after the end of FP3.

"Unfortunately Mick won't compete in this afternoon's #MonacoGP qualy session, due to chassis damage sustained in the FP3 accident," the team said on Twitter.

The American team said evaluation of the damage was "ongoing".

Rookie Schumacher, who had finished a promising 14th in final practice, had also crashed against the barriers of Massenet during Thursday's second practice.

Teammate Nikita Mazepin wound up 16th as the Haas car continued its more promising showing of the season so far around the streets of the principality.

With Schumacher not taking part in qualifying, Mazepin is set to start ahead of the German for the first time this season.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said the Russian, who has struggled on track so far in the first four races of the year, has been "the happiest since he entered Formula 1" in Monaco after a strong showing on Thursday.

"I spoke with him afterwards, and he was very happy," said Steiner. "He said he was the happiest since he entered Formula 1 in the beginning of the season.

"He did a good job. He didn't do anything which he shouldn't be doing, and improved lap by lap. We still have a little bit to go, but I think we are on the right track in the moment.

"He just feels confident in the car. That what he told me, he feels happy in the car, he feels confidence in it. I don't know other details, what is really difference, but he just he said that he didn't think that he would enjoy himself as much."

Monaco GP: Verstappen pips Sainz, Leclerc in final practice

Monaco GP: Verstappen pips Sainz, Leclerc in final practice

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
