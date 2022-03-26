Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races Next / Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash

The Haas Formula 1 team has confirmed Mick Schumacher will sit out Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his heavy shunt in qualifying.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash

During Q2, Schumacher suffered a high-speed crash into the concrete walls at Turn 10 after losing control over his car on the kerbs.

Schumacher's car was virtually destroyed by the side-on impact but following a lengthy extrication a first check-up at the Jeddah street track's medical centre revealed no physical injuries.

Nevertheless, Schumacher was airlifted by helicopter to the nearby King Fahad Armed Forces hospital for extra precautionary checks.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner ruled out the possibility of Schumacher taking part in Sunday's grand prix.

"The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries, he's in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands at the moment," Steiner said in a team statement.

"There is a possibility that he'll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow."

Later on Saturday night, however, Schumacher was allowed to leave the hospital and posted a picture of himself from his hotel room on social media.

 

During the lengthy red flag which followed Schumacher's accident, Steiner had already hinted at withdrawing the car.

"Taking any risk tomorrow it's not on, you know, and we are in two weeks in Melbourne, and it's better to focus on that one to make sure that we are in a good state there," Steiner told F1 TV.

"The car, there would be nothing left, everything needs to go back to be checked anyway after an impact like this, so you need to build a complete new car."

Read Also:

Steiner revealed that the team had no radio communication with Schumacher after the impact, meaning the team had to wait for confirmation on its driver's condition.

"We didn't have any contact with radio with him because everything with the impact, it's all digital, it broke up," he explained.

"So we didn't know anything. But then we got the message that he's conscious, that was the most important thing. And then as soon as they had him down, they said he had no exterior injuries."

Marshals recover the remains of the car driven by Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after a heavy crash in Q2

Marshals recover the remains of the car driven by Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after a heavy crash in Q2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races
Previous article

Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races
Next article

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight
Formula 1

Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while" Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash
Formula 1

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.