Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP

The German had a huge crash in Q2 in Jeddah, and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks. He was released shortly afterwards without any injuries.

Haas decided to withdraw Schumacher from the race, team boss Gunther Steiner saying "it doesn't make sense" to build up a new car and start from the pitlane given that parts are in short supply ahead of the Australian GP in a fortnight.

But speaking in the paddock on Sunday afternoon, Schumacher said he would have been ready to race if needed.

"Yeah, I'm for sure ready, or I would be ready to go racing," he told selected media, including Motorsport.com.

"It's just component management, car parts in general, we have to see and look after that we are surely able to race in Melbourne.

"I knew that it's race two, spare parts are usually quite difficult at this time of year. So I kind of figured that might be difficult, but nonetheless, I was hoping for a race today."

Once I lost the rear, I knew what was coming Mick Schumacher

Schumacher didn't appear to be moving straight after the crash, but said he was just composing himself as he waited for the marshals to arrive on the scene.

"I was 100%. It was mainly frustration, and me being annoyed by the fact that this happened, and obviously just reflecting on what I'd just gone through, and what I could have done better," he recounted.

"I think that I just wanted to make sure before I started moving erratically around that everything is fine. And obviously, all the marshals and also the doctors came by and made sure that I was all fine.

"It was a big one. From what I heard, we were like around 270 km/h when I did hit that wall. I think in a road car, that wouldn't look quite well. But I mean, luckily, the cars are so safe these days that I was able to walk away from it and stand here with no issues.

"Let's say it like this, once I lost the rear, I knew what was coming. So I could prepare for it."

Schumacher's Haas was all but written off in the incident Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Schumacher lost control over his car by running over the Turn 9 exit kerbs, which almost caused a similar shunt for Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

He thought the lack of rake on this year's cars means it is easier to bottom out the rear end of the car over high kerbs.

"From what I remember, last year it was less of a concern just because of the way the cars were built, we had a very high rake, the rear of the car was usually quite up in the air," he explained.

"Nowadays, the cars go pretty low, especially on this circuit. So the moment you do hit this kerb, which is quite high, the rear tyres is lose contact to the surface.

"That means that there will be a snap of some sort. And we saw that I think also from a few other drivers in Q3, where they had a close moment.

"And I think it's something definitely that people will have to revise and see [if it needs] to be fixed, if we come back here."