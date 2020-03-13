Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June

shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 7:31 AM

Formula 1 could be looking at starting the 2020 season at Baku in June, Motorsport.com has learned, amid growing indications that coronavirus will disrupt events for months.

With the Australian Grand Prix having already been officially cancelled, the sport's chiefs are expected to confirm imminently that next weekend's Bahrain GP and the following event in Vietnam will now be postponed.

Sources have indicated that in the wake of the chaos in Melbourne, when a McLaren team member was diagnosed with coronavirus, a number of teams have already indicated that they will not be competing in Bahrain.

Vietnam's situation has also become untenable amid strict new travel restrictions that have been put in place as a result of the country's efforts to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak

But with growing indications that the global pandemic is only going to get worse in Europe over the next few weeks, F1 is now bracing itself for also calling off the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix.

Read Also:

That could mean F1 waiting until the Baku Grand Prix on June 7 for its first race, as it then tries to slot in a reduced calender thereafter.

F1 CEO Chase Carey said in Melbourne on Friday that amid the fast developing coronavirus situation, the sport was set for some tough talks about its next steps.

"At this point our focus really is dealing with the issues this weekend," he said. "Clearly, I just came in from Vietnam, so we are in discussion with partners on the upcoming races.

"I think at this point what we really want to do is make sure we deal with the issues here, deal with them properly.

"But in the coming days, clearly we will be addressing the events yet to come. It's a pretty difficult situation to really predict – everybody uses the word fluid, it is obviously a fluid situation.

"The situation today is different than it was two days ago, which is different than it was four days ago. So trying to look out and make those sorts of predictions when it's changing this quickly is challenging."

Asked where F1 personnel should be booking tickets to next, Carey said: "Everybody wants an answer and we'd love to have an answer. I think you can't force an answer to something that right now you don't have an answer to.

"I think we just have to continue doing what we're doing, reaching out to everybody, every expert, we can around the world.

"Clearly we're a global sport. And therefore, you know, we're not just dealing with a single country issue, we're dealing with an array of complexities. But I think we have to continue to deal with those as the situation evolves."

 
Next article
Australian GP working on spectator refunds

Previous article

Australian GP working on spectator refunds
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Vietnamese GP

Vietnamese GP

2 Apr - 5 Apr
FP1 Starts in
20 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 2 Apr
Fri 3 Apr
21:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Apr
Fri 3 Apr
01:00
15:00
FP3
Fri 3 Apr
Sat 4 Apr
22:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Apr
Sat 4 Apr
01:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Apr
Sun 5 Apr
00:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation

2
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June

23m
3
Formula 1

Fourteen McLaren team members quarantined in Melbourne

4
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

5
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix officially cancelled

Latest videos

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June
F1

2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June

Australian GP working on spectator refunds
F1

Australian GP working on spectator refunds

Fourteen McLaren team members quarantined in Melbourne
F1

Fourteen McLaren team members quarantined in Melbourne

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”
F1

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos
F1

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.