Sebastian Vettel gives update on F1 future as he opens up on life after retirement

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has discussed a potential future role within the championship, though he is not actively approaching teams for opportunities.

Speaking on BBC's Chequered Flag Podcast following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the German opened up about his life post-retirement. Vettel continues to follow F1 and watched the race at the Baku City Circuit, where Mercedes' George Russell secured the victory ahead of the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

While Vettel currently spends his time running a farm and focusing on his family, he said he is keeping one eye on the 2026 F1 regulations.

"Obviously, I enjoy the time that I have. I think it's a privilege to be in that position with family but also I run a little farm at home, so looking after that," Vettel explained.

"I'm still very much involved in the sport. Obviously, I don't have an active role at the moment, but very much following what's going on and caring about the sport's future. Especially [F1's net zero goal in] 2030 or the new regulations, what might change.

Sebastian Vettel Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"I'm always open for what comes around the corner in terms of maybe a role in the future but I'm not actively pursuing it. I'm not speaking to teams or individuals and dropping my CV here and there but following from the outside with great joy and pleasure.

"But obviously, the topics that have been in my head the final years of my active career are still very much there and present. So topics around sustainability, around the future, not just for myself, for my children, but for all of us and the future of the sport.

"That's where it closes the loop and the projects that I've done, some of them visible at the track, others less visible, I'm very much thinking about the ideas that I have for what might come next."