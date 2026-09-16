Sebastian Vettel: “I’d be very happy” for Kimi Antonelli to beat me as F1’s youngest champion
As Antonelli inches towards a maiden world title, Vettel expects his record to be beaten – and is glad about it
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel says he will be “very happy” for Kimi Antonelli to beat his record as Formula 1’s youngest world champion.
Vettel earned the accolade in 2010 at 23 years, four months and 11 days old, beating Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 record by five-and-a-half months.
Antonelli is increasingly likely to win this year’s title at just 20 years of age, with his Spanish Grand Prix victory boosting his advantage over main challenger and Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 81 points.
“I'd be very happy for him,” Vettel said in Monza. “He had an incredible year. There's the old phrase that records are there to be broken. He still has a lot of years ahead of him to do so.
“I love the sport, so as a spectator it's very exciting. I'd wish for the others to come back and be more in the mix. I'm independent and happy for [him] because I know how much work there is behind it to achieve it, and whoever will win will deserve it as well.”
Sebastian Vettel winning the 2010 world title in Abu Dhabi
Photo by: Darren Heath - Getty Images
Antonelli has already beaten some records of Vettel’s. The Italian youngster clinched his maiden pole position and his first hat-trick at 19 years old this year, when the German had achieved those feats at 21, back in 2008 and 2009.
The Mercedes driver expressed appreciation for his elder’s encouragement: “It's great. Seb is incredible. He's a friend of mine, always sends some messages after every race weekend or even before some of them.
“It's great to see so much support from him and so much appreciation as well. Definitely, I'm very happy to get his messages, and for sure they make a little difference in going into the weekend or even after.”
Antonelli also holds records as F1’s youngest fastest-lap scorer, race leader, championship leader and grand-chelem achiever, which he snatched away from Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Verstappen retains records as the world championship’s youngest driver, points scorer, podium finisher and race winner.
F1’s top 10 youngest world champions
|Year
|Driver
|Team
|Age
|2010
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull
|23y, 4m, 11d
|2008
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren
|23y, 9m, 26d
|2005
|Fernando Alonso
|Renault
|24y, 1m, 27d
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|24y, 2m, 12d
|2011
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull
|24y, 3m, 6d
|2022
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|25y, 9d
|2006
|Fernando Alonso
|Renault
|25y, 2m, 23d
|2012
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull
|25y, 4m, 22d
|1972
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Lotus
|25y, 8m, 29d
|1994
|Michael Schumacher
|Benetton
|25y, 10m, 10d
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording and Filip Cleeren
Share Or Save This Story
F1 world champion among drivers for Race Of Champions’ first New Zealand event
The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza
F1 fans left emotional after Sebastian Vettel drives Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002 at Monza
Mercedes explains why George Russell pitted under VSC at Madring
Kimi Antonelli's Spanish GP win will still "sting", says James Hinchcliffe
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
Latest news
F1 clash avoided but can Lando Norris or Max Verstappen race at Le Mans 2027?
F1 announces 2027 calendar - with Monaco among 10 sprint races
Sebastian Vettel: “I’d be very happy” for Kimi Antonelli to beat me as F1’s youngest champion
Tech3 announces Senna Agius's signing for 2027 MotoGP season
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments