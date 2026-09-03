Sebastian Vettel shares message ahead of F1 cockpit return for Michael Schumacher tribute
Sebastian Vettel will return to an F1 cockpit at Monza to drive Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2002
Sebastian Vettel arrives in the Paddock
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has shared a message on social media ahead of his return to the paddock at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
The German will pilot Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002 at Monza for an honorary lap in tribute to the legendary driver.
Speaking about the run in a video shared on Instagram with the caption, "There is still a race to win – for my friend Michael", Vettel explained: "Hey, everyone, I'll be coming to Monza this Sunday, and I will be driving Michael's car. I'm very excited about it and I look forward to it.
"Obviously, we don't see Michael anymore, but I'm sure on Sunday, we will very much feel him and hear him. So it will be a huge privilege and an honour for me to drive his car. And, of course, I'm also looking forward to seeing you all."
Fans were quick to share their excitement for the upcoming on-track moment. "We miss you Seb!! Can’t wait to see you in Michael’s car," one commented, while another added: "This is going to be a very emotional moment - we’re all so happy for you Seb."
Ferrari confirmed Vettel's return to an F1 cockpit as it unveiled its Italian Grand Prix livery, which is a tribute to Schumacher. The Schumacher celebrations arrive 30 years after his first season with the Maranello outfit in 1996 and just days before the anniversary of his first win at Monza as a Ferrari driver.
The tribute livery is based on the F310, which was the car that Schumacher and Eddie Irvine drove in 1996.
Vettel retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2022 F1 season. He has since completed show runs in the 1992 Williams FW14B and the 1993 McLaren MP4/8, powered by sustainable fuels as part of his Race Without Trace campaign.
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