Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Sebastian Vettel’s Winter Olympics pass has fans doing a double-take over his headshot

Sebastian Vettel has amused Formula 1 fans after using a Ferrari-era headshot for his Winter Olympics accreditation pass during a visit to the Games in Italy

Lydia Mee
Published:
Sebastian Vettel arrives in the Paddock

Sebastian Vettel arrives in the Paddock

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 fans spotted that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel used his Ferrari headshot for his Winter Olympics accreditation pass.

The German driver visited the Winter Olympic Games, which are being hosted in Italy, and used the moment to celebrate his time driving for the Maranello outfit from 2015 to 2020.

Reacting to the detail, fans defended the move by the former Ferrari driver. "It is in Italy, former Ferrari drivers probably get a lot of recognition, the picture is a good reminder," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "S**t if I was an F1 driver I’d be talking about it for the rest of my life too lol."

Another fan posted: "I’m not even a race car driver and I talk about being one," and someone else commented: "When you get a professional headshot done on the company dime, you may as well use it!"

 

Other reactions included: "If I was an F1 driver, I'd show up to the DMV to get my license in my full racing gear. I don't care that the picture only shows your head," and "Seb does seem like the type of guy to have 0 good pictures of just himself and terabytes of 'dad' photos (due to taking 75 identical pics of every photographable moment)."

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. Over his career in the championship, which ran from 2007 to 2022, he raced for BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin. He won four consecutive drivers' championships with Red Bull and accumulated 53 race wins, 122 podium finishes and 57 pole positions throughout his career.

Since his retirement, the 38-year-old has focused on environmental and climate activism, and he became the co-owner of the German SailGP team in 2023.

