Australian GP: Norris tops FP3 for McLaren, disaster for Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russia replacement

Formula 1 could hold a second race in Singapore should plans for Qatar to replace the cancelled Russian Grand Prix in September fall through, Motorsport.com has learned.

Luke Smith
By:
Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russia replacement

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, F1 announced the cancellation of the race in Sochi scheduled for 25 September, as well as terminating the grand prix’s contract.

It has left a gap on the initial 23-race calendar that F1 was looking to fill with a return to Qatar, which hosted its first grand prix last year at the Losail International Circuit.

Qatar signed a 10-year deal to host a grand prix starting from 2023, taking this year off due to the FIFA World Cup. But it emerged as the strong favourite to replace the cancelled Russia race, kicking off the triple-header going that will take F1 onto Singapore and Japan.

But Motorsport.com has now learned that some uncertainty from the event organisers in Qatar has led to alternative options being explored, including running two races in Singapore.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field away at the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field away at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The idea has been discussed with the promoters in Singapore, which could possibly run the two races on consecutive weekends at Marina Bay Street Circuit at slightly different times of day, starting one at dusk before the other retains the traditional 8pm start for a full night race.

A similar approach was taken for the pair of races in Bahrain at the end of 2020, when the Sakhir Grand Prix started a few hours later than the Bahrain Grand Prix one week earlier.

Singapore has not hosted a grand prix since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has recently reopened to tourists and plans are moving ahead for F1 to return on the scheduled 2 October weekend.

F1 remains committed to ensuring its record 23-race calendar is fulfilled this year, with Singapore being just one possible alternative to replace Russia should a deal with Qatar not be finalised.

Another option could be to return to Bahrain to use the outer loop layout of the Bahrain International Circuit, which staged the Sakhir Grand Prix at the end of 2020.

One of the biggest concerns for Qatar about hosting the replacement round is the heat at the end of September, when the average high is 38ºC during the day.

But the later running of the race would allay concerns about the heat, and has already been discussed with teams as being viable. The 2021 race started at 5pm local time, 15 minutes after sunset.

The proximity to the start of the World Cup on 21 November would also mean the grand prix could act as a further warm-up for Qatar to stage a major event.

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The Motorsport.com app
Series
