Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 News

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andreas Seidl thinks sensitive communication between the teams and FIA race control shouldn't be broadcast on TV, after an exchange involving Red Bull caused uproar in Saudi Arabia.

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

In Jeddah, a conversation between FIA race director Michael Masi and Red Bull's team manager Jonathan Wheatley over Max Verstappen giving back a position to title rival Lewis Hamilton sparked plenty of controversy in a race already rife with it.

Verstappen was deemed to gain an advantage by leaving the track while battling Hamilton in Turn 1, but a swift red flag meant no action could be taken against it.

During the stoppage, Masi suggested to Red Bull it could drop Verstappen down to third on the grid for the restart behind Hamilton, so the race could get back underway without Verstappen needing to yield a position on track.

While it was only a suggestion from Masi to try and rectify the situation without getting the stewards involved, using words like "offer" made it sound like a deal was being made during the exchange, which both confused and alarmed fans and observers.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner likened it to a deal being made at the local "souk" or marketplace, while Masi insisted such conversations are commonplace between race control and competitors.

Read Also:

McLaren team boss Seidl says the whole debate could have been avoided by not publicly transmitting exchanges between the FIA and F1's team managers, which is a new addition to the broadcast this season.

"I think the only reason why it is a debate now is because it gets transmitted," Seidl said. "Before you didn't hear that stuff. And I think that's the big difference.

"To be honest, from my point of view I was never a fan to broadcast this communication, because there's also things going back and forward regarding safety, etc, which I don't think necessarily should always be broadcast, that is my opinion on it."

Seidl believes the fact that the messages are broadcast are also having an impact on their content, with people involved conscious it will now also reach millions of fans.

As explored in depth here, there are more reasons why giving teams the chance to get their point across on the broadcast can have a negative effect on F1 races.

"I don't think that the communication in principle has changed," Seidl added. "I would say, in terms of what's going backwards and forwards it's even more controlled than in the past because everyone knows it gets broadcast."

shares
comments
Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Previous article

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams

Verstappen: Penalised Saudi Arabian GP move "was fine in Brazil" Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Penalised Saudi Arabian GP move "was fine in Brazil"

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us" Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

Latest news

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air
Formula 1 Formula 1

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
1 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
16 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
20 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.