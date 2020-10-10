Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change

shares
comments
Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change
By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says no new manufacturers will enter Formula 1 under the current power unit regulations, which are in place for the next five seasons.

The German says that the direction the sport takes with the new rules that are scheduled to come into force in 2026 will be the key to the future involvement of new suppliers.

Honda's withdrawal announcement has left just three manufacturers in F1 after 2021, and no new entrants are on the horizon, with the VW Group having studied and rejected a possible entry.

Seidl's previous role at Porsche, where he worked with future F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, gave him a good insight into VW's take on the sport.

However, he declined to talk about specifics.

"I obviously can't comment on Porsche," he said.

"If you look at the bigger picture I think it's not realistic from my point of view at the moment that any new manufacturer will enter F1 in the next years, under these current regulations, because the investment you have to make plus the time you also need in order to have a competitive package available, it's just too big, and takes too long.

"So the key will be from my point of view that F1 together with the FIA and teams and the engine manufacturers plus potential new manufacturers needs to work out now a clear plan of first of all, how the new the next evolution of the power unit regulations, evolution or revolution, will look like.

"I think that's the key question that needs to be answered first, where in the end, you have two possible directions. One is obviously to keep trying to have power units in F1 in the future, which are leading edge technology, and a platform to develop future road car technology also.

"Or you go in another direction, which means you simply go for power units that are a lot less complex, and also a lot cheaper, moving forward. I think that's the key question that needs to be answered first before you then go into timelines of potential newcomers coming into into F1."

Read Also:

Seidl insisted that F1 is in a healthy state, with the new Concorde signed by all the teams and a budget cap reining in costs from next season.

"I think the platform of F1 is as big or even bigger as it has always been, which is great. I think with everything that happened on the team side, with the signing the new Concorde, I think it's also something which is quite positive looking ahead.

"Especially with the budget cap coming into the game, it clearly means that it is possible to use this platform of F1 in a very sustainable way, with a good return on investment.

"And I think the next step that needs to follow now is on the power unit side. And of course, it's important first of all to have conversations with the existing three power unit manufacturers.

"But at the same time, I think it's also important for F1 to have discussions also with the automotive industry or with potential other power unit manufacturers, even private ones, to see what is the right direction to take on the power unit regulations.

"There have been some good discussions, also initiatives, in order to see how you could actually get costs down and simplify the power units also, in order to be more attractive, also for the likes of Ilmor or Cosworth.

"And I think that's something that needs to be looked into again, and then I'm sure that's something Stefano [Domenicali] together with Ross [Brawn] and with F1, we look into this, with all the experience he has also working for the VW Group. And I'm sure that's quite, high on the list at the moment in terms of priorities."

Domenicali believes that engine costs can be brought down, citing his experience in sportscar racing.

"We have seen in projects like LMP for example that it's definitely possible, with the help of the regulations and with the limitations on the budget side, which were self-imposed at this time, that you can actually still have powertrains with leading edge technology, but for a lot less money. And I think that's something that needs to be put on the table again."

Seidl says he's open to Cyril Abiteboul's suggestion that the new power unit regulations could be brought forward from 2026.

"For me, the key question that needs to be answered first is what are the next power unit regulations, and from my point of view, this will then define when it makes sense to introduce them.

"But of course, if it helps to keep the current three ones on-board, and if it helps to potentially get new manufacturers on-board, then of course we will fully support to put the regulations or to introduce them earlier."

Related video

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Next article

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Molly Taylor escapes nasty Rally Australia crash
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Molly Taylor escapes nasty Rally Australia crash

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win

Morbidelli “looking forward” to Rossi fight in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli “looking forward” to Rossi fight in 2021

French GP: Ducati qualifying report
MotoGP MotoGP / News

French GP: Ducati qualifying report

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property
General General / Breaking news

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

Latest news

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

How Chapman's wedge-shaped wonder won Fittipaldi’s heart Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

How Chapman's wedge-shaped wonder won Fittipaldi’s heart

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Formula 1

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change

1h
3
Formula 1

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

22m
4
WRC

Molly Taylor escapes nasty Rally Australia crash

5
WEC

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win

Latest news

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change
Formula 1

Seidl: No new manufacturers until F1 engine rules change

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

How Chapman's wedge-shaped wonder won Fittipaldi’s heart
Formula 1

How Chapman's wedge-shaped wonder won Fittipaldi’s heart

Why curtailed Eifel GP won't level F1, but will harm perfection quest
Formula 1

Why curtailed Eifel GP won't level F1, but will harm perfection quest

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.