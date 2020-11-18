Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him

shares
comments
Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him
By:

McLaren Formula 1 team boss Andreas Seidl says that Carlos Sainz’s performances this season have indicated why Ferrari was so keen to sign him for 2021.

Seidl also praised the Spaniard for the way he has dealt with the potentially awkward transition period as he races for McLaren while being committed elsewhere for the future.

Sainz currently lies seventh in the World Championship after charging from 15th on the grid to fifth in Istanbul last weekend.

“A race like [Turkey] just confirmed the quality Carlos has,” said Seidl. “We know from previous races in the last years that he likes all of these tricky conditions, he likes these wet or mixed conditions, we know that he is performing well in these conditions, and that he has this talent to take the right approach in terms of risk.

“And he manages to keep the car on track while still making progress on track, and making the moves stick like he did today. And it's simply a big benefit.

“Also [it helps] if you have a driver that works for some time already with his engineer, and his engineering team, because in conditions like today, you have a lot of communication ongoing between driver and the pit wall.

“And there you see also the experience Carlos has, because it's important then to stay brief on the radio, calm but also clear of what's going on out there at the track, so that we can match this with the data we see on the pit wall, and that in the end makes them make the right decisions at the right time.

“He's a great driver. There's a reason why Ferrari went after him for next year.”

Regarding Sainz’s off-track contribution Seidl added: “I really like also the approach, how he deals with the situation, together with us, fully committed, very motivational for the entire team.

“And that's key I think also for the results we are getting together with him at the moment.

"So I'm really looking forward to the last three races with him in our team, and then hopefully we beat him next year!”

Read Also:

Seidl also praised Lando Norris for his recovery in Turkey from last place off the grid to eighth at the end.

“On Lando's side, seeing the pace he could show in the race it was obviously disappointing that he was pretty much last after the start,” he said.

“I think he had an anti-stall on the grid, because it was simply so difficult to launch a car from these low grip conditions. He was unfortunately on the bad side of the grid.

"So that obviously compromised then the rest of his race, but also there, with the performance he has shown, I'm very happy.

"It confirmed again, also, the quality Lando has, especially in these tricky conditions. And it was great to see how he recovered from last position to P8.”

Related video

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

Previous article

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

Next article

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Latest news

How Red Bull can take its destiny into its own hands Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Red Bull can take its destiny into its own hands

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

Trending

1
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

8h

Latest news

How Red Bull can take its destiny into its own hands
Formula 1

How Red Bull can take its destiny into its own hands

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him
Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Latest videos

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe 23:00
Formula 1
18h

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos 02:54
Formula 1
20h

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos

How it Works! The Formula 1 Safety Car Explained 06:26
Formula 1
22h

How it Works! The Formula 1 Safety Car Explained

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant? 16:34
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant?

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title 04:53
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.