Senna: All to know about upcoming Netflix series on the F1 legend

Netflix has revealed its first behind the scenes look at the upcoming drama Senna, which is due to be released in the near future.

Senna will be a biographical sports drama based on the F1 legend who won the world championship in 1988, 1990 and 1991 for McLaren.

Filming for Senna is already underway and will be shot in various locations across the globe, as the mini-series attempts to tell the story of the Brazilian who tragically died after a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. So, here is everything to know so far about Netflix drama Senna.

When will Senna be released on Netflix?

Senna should be released in mid-to-late 2024, which is actually two years after it was supposed to drop. Netflix announced in September 2020 that it had gone into production for a new drama on the triple world champion, but this was amid the COVID-19 pandemic - which inevitably caused delays.

So, filming for Senna was postponed meaning it could not meet its original target of being released in 2022. But, Senna should now come out in 2024 having announced its cast in October 2023.

What is Netflix’s Senna about?

Senna will portray the journey of the racing icon following many of his career highs and lows, as well as offering an insight into his personal life over the course of six episodes.

The mini-series will begin with Senna’s move to the United Kingdom in 1981 for the Formula Ford 1600 championship, which he won, before following his legendary rise to three F1 world championships and 41 grand prix victories.

Netflix will no doubt capture Senna’s bitter rivalry with McLaren team-mate Alain Prost, which was a partnership that captured the globe as both clashed on many occasions in their attempts to become world champion.

It will then conclude on a tragic note with Senna’s fatal crash at Imola in May 1994, the third round of that F1 season, which is a death that led to three days of national mourning in Brazil.

Senna is filmed in partnership with his family as Ayrton’s sister Viviane, mother of ex-F1 driver Bruno, said in 2020 that “it is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him.

“The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented.”

Senna will be a multilingual series filmed in Brazilian Portuguese and English, and it comes after the award-winning Senna documentary, released in 2010, which depicted his life through archival racetrack footage and home video clips provided by his family.

Alain Prost, Ron Dennis, and Ayrton Senna. Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Is there a trailer for Senna?

Netflix is yet to release a trailer for its upcoming drama Senna, with pictures of filming only being revealed so far.

What is the cast for Senna?

Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone will play Ayrton Senna in the upcoming Netflix series after he starred as Alfonso de Portago in the 2023 film Ferrari, which followed the Italian manufacturer’s attempt at the 1957 Mille Miglia.

The news was announced in March 2023 as Viviane said Leone “has the ability to faithfully portray Ayrton's unique personality, especially the Ayrton that we as a family knew, off the track.”

In 2023, Leone said: “It is a huge responsibility and also a great honour to be able to represent an icon who inspired so many people throughout his life, showing the world Brazilian sporting talent.

“Knowing that we will bring this story to millions of people in so many countries, through Netflix, inspires me to see this as one of the great roles of my career.”

Alongside Leone will be Matt Mella as Prost, while Brazilian actors Alice Wegmann, Camila Mardila, Christian Malheiros, Gabriel Louchard, Hugo Bonemer, Pamela Tome, and Susana Ribeiro have all been announced as well.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress Kaya Scodelario is also set to star in the series, as is BAFTA nominee Steven Mackintosh, who will play the role of Frank Williams in two episodes.

Ayrton Senna, Williams FW16 Renault Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Who is the director and producer of Senna?

Brazilian production company Gullane will produce the Senna mini-series in partnership with his family. Gullane was founded in 1996 by brothers Caio and Fabiano Gullane, who have since produced more than 40 films and 20 television series.

The Debut is one of Gullane's most prominent films, as it won at the Cannes Film Festival having followed the 1984 NBA draft when Oscar Schmidt was drafted by the New Jersey Nets but declined the club’s contract so that he could play for Brazil.

Senna will also be co-directed by award-winning Brazilian filmmakers Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende.

Where is Senna being filmed?

Senna has been filmed across South America with shoots already completed in Argentina and Uruguay before heading to Brazil, with the UK then last on its tour.