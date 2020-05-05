Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
205 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / San Marino GP / Nostalgia

Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price

shares
comments
Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price
By:
May 5, 2020, 3:08 PM

The 1985 San Marino Grand Prix is part of Formula 1 folklore, with three different leaders in the last five laps – none of whom actually won!

Imola was renowned for being tough on fuel consumption, and this was proved a year earlier when Elio de Angelis was one of three cars to run dry, although he still managed to salvage a podium finish. This year, he was determined to play a cannier game.

His Lotus-Renault teammate was the great Ayrton Senna, who was fresh off his fantastic first Grand Prix victory, at a rain-soaked Estoril circuit. Senna was buoyant, and declared: “My car is good, there has been an improvement since Portugal.” He had suffered heartbreak at Imola 12 months earlier, the ’84 San Marino GP being the only race he ever failed to qualify for, due to a tyre dispute between his team and Pirelli, and an engine problem when it mattered.

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault, on the grid

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault, on the grid

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Senna topped both days of qualifying in ’85 to claim pole position, by a mere 0.027s quicker than the Williams-Honda of Keke Rosberg, but warned: “Pole isn't so important here at Imola than at some other tracks. It will be a long hard race; hard on brakes and fuel consumption.”

De Angelis lined up third, ahead of Michele Alboreto’s Ferrari, an impressively rapid Thierry Boutsen (Arrows-BMW) and Alain Prost (McLaren-TAG).

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2B

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/2B

Photo by: Sutton Images

The Formula 1 rules of the day were for 1.5-litre turbocharged engines that had the capacity to be the most powerful – and most thirsty – the sport has ever seen. There was a strict fuel limit of 220 litres, however, so teams had to factor their gas useage into race strategy. 

Warm-up at Imola had been held in wet conditions, which had compromised the teams’ running in race specifications, so the Grand Prix would be a venture into the unknown for all involved.

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault leads

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault leads

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault leads Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 156/85

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T Renault leads Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 156/85

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Senna darted off into the lead on raceday, setting a high tempo for the others to follow. Indeed, he dominated the race, despite a mid-race attack from Prost, and was over 10s clear in the lead when his car began to suffer fuel starvation, and he was forced to pull over on the run to Tosa with four laps remaining. Senna said: “It was a pity because it had been a good race. Prost was faster than me on the straight, but other than that we were in good shape.”

That promoted Ferrari’s Stefan Johansson into the lead, sending the tifosi into raptures as he’d charged up from 15th on the grid in his second start for the Scuderia. Alas, he suffered an electronic issue which gave a false fuel reading, and he too ground to a halt after one glorious lap at the front.

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault, leads Stefan Johansson, Ferrari 156/85

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault, leads Stefan Johansson, Ferrari 156/85

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Stefan Johansson, Ferrari 156/85, in scrutineering

Stefan Johansson, Ferrari 156/85, in scrutineering

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Johansson’s demise handed the lead to Prost, who was clearly saving fuel and short shifting around the final laps to claim an easy victory – or so he thought! Prost’s car ran out of fuel at Variante Alta on the slowing-down lap, so it appeared he had eked out his fuel to perfection. But his McLaren MP4/2B TAG Porsche was found to be 2kg under the minimum weight limit (including 2kg tolerance) in post-race scrutineering.

Prost had thumbed a lift home from Patrick Tambay, sitting on the Renault's sidepod, and duly took his place on the podium before the scrutineers made their discovery that would disqualify the winner. With Prost excluded, de Angelis inherited the victory – although it took two hours (and multiple sets of scales) for the stewards to persuade McLaren boss Ron Dennis that Prost’s car was too light to be legal.

However, de Angelis – who had crossed the line over 38s behind Prost – didn’t take all the credit for making his fuel last until the end. “The engine decided to turn the boost down itself, that probably helped me finish," he admitted. "Later I turned it up and it was good, but in the end I had a brake fire and no brakes at all for the last three laps.”

Podium: Second placed Elio De Angelis, Lotus, race winner Alain Prost, McLaren, third placed Thierry Boutsen, Arrows

Podium: Second placed Elio De Angelis, Lotus, race winner Alain Prost, McLaren, third placed Thierry Boutsen, Arrows

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A8 BMW

Thierry Boutsen, Arrows A8 BMW

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It would be de Angelis’s final F1 win, albeit one where he didn’t actually lead a lap! Boutsen was classified second, despite running out of fuel and pushing his car across the finish line, one lap down!

Tambay finished third, just failing to pip Boutsen’s leg-powered Arrows, ahead of reigning world champion Niki Lauda, who’d been struggling with the gearbox of his McLaren, Nigel Mansell (Williams) and Johansson, who was the first of five other cars to run out of fuel that didn’t see the chequered flag.

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE60

Patrick Tambay, Renault RE60

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Why Gasly needs more of Leclerc's steel

Previous article

Why Gasly needs more of Leclerc's steel
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event San Marino GP
Drivers Alain Prost , Elio de Angelis , Ayrton Senna Shop Now
Teams Team Lotus Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
58 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 planning COVID-19 tests every two days

2
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

3
Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

4
Formula 1

F1 is ready to start but we’re bound to hit a glitch – Brown

Latest videos

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort 05:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes 04:04
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort 01:50
Formula 1

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 47:02
Formula 1

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

Grand Prix Greats – F1 factories 04:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 factories

Latest news

Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price
F1

Fuel if you think it’s over: When Senna and Prost paid the price

Why Gasly needs more of Leclerc's steel
F1

Why Gasly needs more of Leclerc's steel

Customer F1 cars offer should be free - Brown
F1

Customer F1 cars offer should be free - Brown

F1 planning COVID-19 tests every two days
F1

F1 planning COVID-19 tests every two days

The day Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix
F1

The day Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.