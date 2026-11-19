Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Sergio Perez bullish on pushing Cadillac forward in F1: "Some people were just happy to be here"

Sergio Perez did not mince his words to describe what he felt was a distinct lack of urgency at the Cadillac Formula 1 team earlier this year

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 4:35 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

There is one common enemy in Formula 1, and that is time. For veterans in the autumn of their career, that's not just the time on the stopwatch, but also the years going by without competing at the sharp end.

Having recovered from a bruising end to his Red Bull tenure, Sergio Perez welcomed a new challenge after one year out with start-up Cadillac. But having recently crossed the threshold of 300 grand prix starts, the novelty of simply finishing races and making up the numbers soon wore off on him, new team or otherwise.

The team remained mired in operational issues, build quality faults and reliability gremlins, many of which were to be accounted for, but some of which Perez felt should have long been solved by now.

And before the now 36-year-old penned what he believes is his final F1 contract that takes him to 2029, Perez was one voice within the team who perceived a lack of urgency to make an extended stay worth his while.

Perez was not alone with that view. CEO Dan Towriss led a mid-season overhaul, starting at the top with founding team boss Graeme Lowdon but going down much further than that with a raft of departures.

Reflecting on the episode in Las Vegas, Perez was punchy on what he felt needed to change.

"For me it was very clear from day one that I wasn't coming back to Formula 1 just for the sake of being here in F1," he said. "With us being a new team, it kind of felt like a lot of people were just really happy just to be here and have a good time. This is not something I want to see in the team.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I want to make sure that we are a team that is pushing 100% in the factory, at track, operationally, because it's the only way we will be able to move forward. The competition is super high and I think there is no room for anyone in this team that is just happy to be here. They need to be moving out because this is a team that we are going to be pushing super hard for the coming years to make sure we are able to progress."

Leading that charge is now the job of former Renault man Marcin Budkowski. When asked by Motorsport.com if he felt the same urgency from Lowdon's successor, Perez replied: "Obviously it's harder, right? Because he's in a different position and he obviously sees things differently because he gets all the information on a daily basis.

"But obviously there is a lot of urgency because things in Formula 1 can change very quickly. Next year is a crucial year for Cadillac to make sure that we are able to show our progress. Because otherwise we all know how this business works and the pressure can ramp up extremely fast."

Perez had been leading the charge behind the scenes to bring in fresh blood, too, having played a role in bringing in former Red Bull ally Craig Skinner, who started working at the team this week as Chief Development Engineer. Former Mercedes and Aston Martin man Eric Blandin has also joined the team and is on the ground in Las Vegas.

"Those guys have done everything in Formula 1," he said. "They're only here because they want to prove themselves on a different project. We all know how good they are, but this is a different project where we need to basically start putting this culture in place, these people in place, and I think they will be bringing a lot to the current organisation."

Read Also:

With how much work lies ahead for the team, ahead of what will likely be another tough building year in 2027, Perez was also keen to see team-mate Valtteri Bottas retained at the team instead of promoting a rookie in Colton Herta.

"He brings a lot of speed, a lot of experience to the team and I think at this stage it's crucial," the Mexican insisted. "I've always said I think the team has much more important things to focus on than drivers for now, so I'm happy in that regard.

"Now we can take that distraction out of our way and make sure that we operationally can make good stops, and can make good things because the last few races operationally have been weak."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article "Disappointed" and "no excuses" – Oliver Bearman frustrated by lack of 2027 F1 contract

Next article Liam Lawson had little doubt he would remain for F1 2027 amid Nikola Tsolov talk

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Filip Cleeren





"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



6 h



"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'





F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



14 h



F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay

More from

Sergio Perez





What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?





Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness





Sergio Perez praises Colton Herta impact - but has no say over 2027 Cadillac F1 team-mate choice



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Sergio Perez praises Colton Herta impact - but has no say over 2027 Cadillac F1 team-mate choice

More from

Cadillac F1 Team





Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



12 h



Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer





What the Valtteri Bottas contract renewal says about Cadillac's F1 future



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



What the Valtteri Bottas contract renewal says about Cadillac's F1 future





Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at



Formula 1



Dutch GP



Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Latest news





Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire



Formula E



FE Formula E 9 min



Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire





Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 51 min



Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season





Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP





Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate



WRC



WRC WRC



Rally Saudi Arabia



2 h



Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe