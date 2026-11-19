Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Sergio Perez bullish on pushing Cadillac forward in F1: "Some people were just happy to be here"
Sergio Perez did not mince his words to describe what he felt was a distinct lack of urgency at the Cadillac Formula 1 team earlier this year
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 4:35 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
There is one common enemy in Formula 1, and that is time. For veterans in the autumn of their career, that's not just the time on the stopwatch, but also the years going by without competing at the sharp end.
Having recovered from a bruising end to his Red Bull tenure, Sergio Perez welcomed a new challenge after one year out with start-up Cadillac. But having recently crossed the threshold of 300 grand prix starts, the novelty of simply finishing races and making up the numbers soon wore off on him, new team or otherwise.
The team remained mired in operational issues, build quality faults and reliability gremlins, many of which were to be accounted for, but some of which Perez felt should have long been solved by now.
And before the now 36-year-old penned what he believes is his final F1 contract that takes him to 2029, Perez was one voice within the team who perceived a lack of urgency to make an extended stay worth his while.
Perez was not alone with that view. CEO Dan Towriss led a mid-season overhaul, starting at the top with founding team boss Graeme Lowdon but going down much further than that with a raft of departures.
Reflecting on the episode in Las Vegas, Perez was punchy on what he felt needed to change.
"For me it was very clear from day one that I wasn't coming back to Formula 1 just for the sake of being here in F1," he said. "With us being a new team, it kind of felt like a lot of people were just really happy just to be here and have a good time. This is not something I want to see in the team.
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I want to make sure that we are a team that is pushing 100% in the factory, at track, operationally, because it's the only way we will be able to move forward. The competition is super high and I think there is no room for anyone in this team that is just happy to be here. They need to be moving out because this is a team that we are going to be pushing super hard for the coming years to make sure we are able to progress."
Leading that charge is now the job of former Renault man Marcin Budkowski. When asked by Motorsport.com if he felt the same urgency from Lowdon's successor, Perez replied: "Obviously it's harder, right? Because he's in a different position and he obviously sees things differently because he gets all the information on a daily basis.
"But obviously there is a lot of urgency because things in Formula 1 can change very quickly. Next year is a crucial year for Cadillac to make sure that we are able to show our progress. Because otherwise we all know how this business works and the pressure can ramp up extremely fast."
Perez had been leading the charge behind the scenes to bring in fresh blood, too, having played a role in bringing in former Red Bull ally Craig Skinner, who started working at the team this week as Chief Development Engineer. Former Mercedes and Aston Martin man Eric Blandin has also joined the team and is on the ground in Las Vegas.
"Those guys have done everything in Formula 1," he said. "They're only here because they want to prove themselves on a different project. We all know how good they are, but this is a different project where we need to basically start putting this culture in place, these people in place, and I think they will be bringing a lot to the current organisation."
Read Also:
Formula 1What the Valtteri Bottas contract renewal says about Cadillac's F1 future
Formula 1Sergio Perez signs fresh Cadillac F1 deal until 2029
With how much work lies ahead for the team, ahead of what will likely be another tough building year in 2027, Perez was also keen to see team-mate Valtteri Bottas retained at the team instead of promoting a rookie in Colton Herta.
"He brings a lot of speed, a lot of experience to the team and I think at this stage it's crucial," the Mexican insisted. "I've always said I think the team has much more important things to focus on than drivers for now, so I'm happy in that regard.
"Now we can take that distraction out of our way and make sure that we operationally can make good stops, and can make good things because the last few races operationally have been weak."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article "Disappointed" and "no excuses" – Oliver Bearman frustrated by lack of 2027 F1 contract
Next article Liam Lawson had little doubt he would remain for F1 2027 amid Nikola Tsolov talk
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Filip Cleeren
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
6 h
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
14 h
F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
More from
Sergio Perez
What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?
Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness
Sergio Perez praises Colton Herta impact - but has no say over 2027 Cadillac F1 team-mate choice
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Sergio Perez praises Colton Herta impact - but has no say over 2027 Cadillac F1 team-mate choice
More from
Cadillac F1 Team
Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
12 h
Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer
What the Valtteri Bottas contract renewal says about Cadillac's F1 future
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
What the Valtteri Bottas contract renewal says about Cadillac's F1 future
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Latest news
Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire
Formula E
FE Formula E 9 min
Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire
Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 51 min
Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season
Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
2 h
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
Feature
Discover prime content
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Ronald Vording
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe