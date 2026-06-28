Sergio Perez carries emotional Venezuela tribute at F1 Austrian GP

Sergio Perez has revealed a poignant addition to his race helmet for the Austrian Grand Prix, carrying a special tribute sticker in memory of the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

The South American nation was struck by catastrophic twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude on the evening of 24 June. The official death toll has already risen above 1400, and tens of thousands are still reported missing.

The United Nations later confirmed that almost 1500 individual pieces of infrastructure were damaged by the two earthquakes. More than 3100 families have been displaced, and local authorities have reported more than 430 aftershocks, according to Sky News.

"Thinking of everyone in Venezuela. Stay strong," Perez shared on social media alongside a photo of his helmet with the addition of the Venezuela sticker at the front.

Perez was among many who shared tributes and offered support for those affected by the natural disaster. Pope Leo posted on X: "I wish to express my solidarity with our Venezuelan brothers and sisters affected by the recent earthquakes, which have caused numerous deaths and injuries, as well as extensive damage to property.

"Praying to the Lord for the eternal rest of the deceased, I renew my spiritual solidarity with their families, the injured, and all who have been shaken by this tragedy. I also wish to express my gratitude and encouragement to those generously working on search and rescue efforts and providing assistance."

Perez started the Austrian Grand Prix from 19th on the grid, but his race was unfortunately over on the fifth lap after he reported smoke in the cockpit. His Cadillac team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who had already reported that his brakes were on fire, retired on the same lap.

The Mexican driver currently sits 21st in the drivers' championship with no points.