Sergio Perez considered permanent F1 exit after "toxic" end to Red Bull stint
Sergio Perez has labelled his final six months at Red Bull “toxic”
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Sergio Perez has described his final six months at Red Bull as "toxic", revealing that the immense success of the Milton Keynes outfit ironically bred internal friction and drama.
The Mexican driver spent four seasons alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, contributing to a dominant era for the team. However, during an appearance on the High Performance podcast following his return to the grid with Cadillac, Perez opened up about the heavy psychological toll of his final months in the second Red Bull seat.
"My last six months at Red Bull were very tough, even for me, when mentally I feel very strong," Perez explained. "They were very, very tough, and I would say toxic, and I really wanted a break. So the year out came at the perfect time."
The 36-year-old was replaced at Red Bull for the 2025 season by Liam Lawson. The New Zealander raced alongside Verstappen for the opening two rounds of 2025 before he was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda and moved back to Racing Bulls.
During Perez's time with the team, it won two constructors' championships in 2022 and 2023. Verstappen also won four consecutive drivers' titles.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
"The pressure on everyone internally... We had too much success. So people got bored, and they were fighting each other. But they were four fantastic years."
Perez admitted that he was not sure whether he would come back to Formula 1 after his Red Bull stint.
"I didn't know at that time if I wanted to come back," he added. "When I left F1, I really thought it could be it, and I was ready for it. I'm very grateful, I wouldn't come back at any cost."
Perez signed with Cadillac, which joined the championship in 2026, alongside former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.
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