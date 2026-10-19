Formula 1 United States GP
Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"
In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Sergio Pérez asserts that 2026 is "one of his best years" in F1 due to his driving level and leadership, even though the results have not been as expected.
Luis Ramírez
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 4:42 PM
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Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
If one looks at Sergio Perez's numbers in the 2026 Formula 1 season, the campaign could be classified as disastrous.
So far, Cadillac has not scored a point, although the Mexican came close to achieving it at the Monaco Grand Prix where he took the MAC-10 up to tenth position before suffering a penalty. But while the numbers tell part of the story, one must look at the full picture, which is not always reflected in the final standings.
For instance, the performance in Baku can't be forgotten where, from the very first day, he was close to placing in the top 10. Nor can Singapore be overlooked, where he was close to building a lap's advantage over his teammate Valtteri Bottas—situations that the results table does not show.
In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Perez was asked if he would consider 2026 as his worst season, to which he was direct: "No, not at all.
"In terms of results, obviously, but I think people who understand the sport can see the level at which I am driving and the level I've been maintaining, the performance I've delivered, and they can understand the caliber of the year I've had."
Until now, in every single year he had competed, he had scored points, from his debut with Sauber in 2011 to his final campaign with Red Bull in 2024. Now, that possibility seems distant with six races remaining to conclude the campaign.
But for Perez, it is important to look at all the elements surrounding this debut year, where for the first time he has had to lead and build a project from scratch with a car that has undergone various modifications since the first race to resolve reliability issues, up to now, where he himself has become the leader of the team, steering the development and, when the tools have allowed, competing against the midfield.
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
"In the end, Formula 1 depends heavily on your car to achieve big things," he said.
"Ultimately, we have people who know a lot about this sport, and obviously my team, and they know the level I'm at."
When asked where he would place 2026 within his career compared to other seasons, evaluating his results and performance with the car he has had, he stated: "I think one of my best years. Without a doubt, in terms of confidence, driving level, decision-making, leadership, without a doubt one of my best years.
"I am being part of something so important and fundamental in a new project. My voice carries a lot of weight here, and I think that, as a driver, carries a lot of responsibility as well."
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