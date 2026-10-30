Formula 1 Mexican GP

Sergio Perez praises Colton Herta impact - but has no say over 2027 Cadillac F1 team-mate choice

Sergio Perez signed a new contract ahead of his home race in Mexico, where Colton Herta will take over Valtteri Bottas' car in FP1

Ewan Gale

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 2:30 PM

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Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Sergio Perez has insisted he will have no say on his Cadillac Formula 1 team-mate for 2027 after signing a new contract ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mexican's spot on the grid was confirmed through to 2029 ahead of his return to the Autodromo Hermanos Rogriguez - which will also mark his 300th F1 race - having watched on from the sidelines last term following his departure from Red Bull.

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But the future of current team-mate Valtteri Bottas is far from certain; though the Finn denies that his place with the debutant Cadillac squad is in danger, team principal Marcin Budkowski refused to confirm the incumbent duo would remain unchanged next season when speaking at the United States GP.

Reserve driver Colton Herta will run in FP1 in place of Bottas in Mexico as he aims to register the requisite tally of points to earn an FIA superlicence, which would allow him to compete in F1.

The American switched to F2 from IndyCar this year and, despite struggles with Hitech, his previous results Stateside mean he can meet the threshold through practice running.

Addressing Herta's contribution to the team during its maiden campaign, Perez said: "I think he's doing a good job. He's bringing good feedback to the team and good information, which is all we need from him.

Colton Herta, Hitech

Photo by: Getty Images

"Doing FP1s is always very difficult to show your speed or the level you're at. But now I think he's having more time in the car and in the simulator, so we're starting to see more of his speed.

"Obviously, it's not my decision, but I think it will be down to Marcin to decide who they want in the car. I'm also working really well with Valtteri. I think he's been very unfortunate in a few races. In Austin, he showed very strong pace, so there isn't an easy decision for the team."

Regarding his new contract, Perez alluded to the extra motivation of helping an upstart team in F1 and the fact that his duties surpass "driving as fast as possible".

But asked whether this included being involved in the discussions over who should be his partner for 2027, he replied: "No, not at all.

"I don't want to, either, because that's not my decision. That's why we have someone like Marcin, who will be looking at all the data and information, and he will ultimately make that decision based on what he thinks is best for the future of the team.

"Obviously, we're in a period where we need to evolve extremely quickly. The next three or four months are really crucial in our preparation. So, yeah, I think it's down to him."

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