Sergio Perez reveals how Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership made him a faster F1 driver

Sergio Perez says observing four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership during their four-year stint as Red Bull team-mates from 2021 to 2024 made him a faster driver, despite the immense toll of partnering the Dutchman.

During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Perez detailed the internal dynamics at the Milton Keynes outfit. While the Mexican driver has been vocal about how the team's singular focus on Verstappen contributed to his 2024 exit, he discussed his former team-mate's unique ability to direct car development and motivate team personnel.

"Being four years next to Max, he's a driving force," Perez said. "Although he has all the support you can dream of as a racing driver, Max is a tremendous force, a tremendous, complete driver in all areas."

He added: "It really taught me how to lead the team as well. Max is a pure leader in how he pushes everyone around him in performance. He knows exactly what he needs to go quick and where he's lacking.

"He's a tremendous hard worker as well. So, learning that from Max and seeing that firsthand for four years in very different cars, that has definitely made me a faster driver."

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Expanding on what makes Verstappen so successful, the 36-year-old pointed to how he is able to push the team in the right direction. "Pushing the team in a certain direction, giving them the direction, not many drivers can do that.

"Telling them exactly where we are lacking and how we can get there is something very, very unique that I've learned."

Perez was replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson for 2025. After taking a year out of the series, Perez signed for the newly formed Cadillac F1 Team. After the first half of the season, he sits 22nd in the drivers' standings.