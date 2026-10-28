Formula 1 Mexican GP

Sergio Perez signs fresh Cadillac F1 deal until 2029

Cadillac and Sergio Perez have agreed a multi-year contract extension ahead of the Mexican's Formula 1 home race

Filip Cleeren

Edited: Oct 28, 2026, 3:14 PM

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Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Sergio Perez has committed to the Cadillac F1 project until at least 2029 as the Mexican signed fresh terms with the US-owned outfit.

Perez joined F1's expansion team for its 2026 debut after his Red Bull exit left him on the sidelines last year.

Despite going through the ups and downs of an inconsistent debut season for the American team, the 36-year-old has found his best form this season, comparing favourably to fellow veteran team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Having been keen to play a hands-on role at the Cadillac team from day one, Perez has forged a strong relationship with both team CEO Dan Towriss and General Motors chief Mark Reuss, and has been convinced by the project's future plans to commit to fresh terms, extending his stay for another three seasons at least.

“Joining Cadillac Formula 1 Team from day one was a project I truly believed in, and extending my commitment feels like a natural continuation of this chapter,” said Perez.

“Building a Formula 1 team from the ground up takes time, relentless work and patience, but the progress we are making together is incredibly rewarding. There is still a lot of work ahead of us and I am fully committed for the next three years.

“I want to thank Dan, Mark, and everyone at TWG Motorsports and General Motors for the opportunity to build on what we have started together. To every member of this special team, at the track, in the US, the UK, and our fans, thank you for your support and trust. I won’t let you down. Let’s keep pushing."

Mark Reuss, General Motors CEO

Photo by: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Towriss added: "Building a competitive team in F1 is a long-term journey, and securing Checo’s talent and leadership gives us the continuity and commitment we need to build on the strong foundation established in our first year.

"Together, we are focused on the next phase of our journey, pushing the team forward and making progress up the grid.”

The news of Perez's contract extension lands as he gears up for his 300th grand prix in F1 at this weekend's home race in Mexico City.

To mark the occasion Perez, a six-time grand prix winner with Racing Point and Red Bull, will take to the streets of the Mexican capital for a show run.

The identity of Perez's team-mate for 2026 is less certain. Bottas had signed what was believed to be a multi-year deal with the team, but a disappointing campaign has made Cadillac reconsider its options.

With the team very much still in the build-up phase and some of Bottas' struggles clouded by Cadillac's inconsistent car and uneven production quality, there is still every chance Bottas will remain on board for another season.

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But the team has also invested heavily in getting American test driver Colton Herta ready for an F1 debut. And as the last available seat on the 2027 market, there has been no shortage of suitors for Bottas' seat from outside Cadillac's orbit.

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