Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Sergio Perez may have returned to Formula 1 with Cadillac, but according to Auto Sport Web, his management is already assessing the opportunities across the grid. A report from the Japanese outlet states that Perez's representatives have already opened discussions with Williams about a potential seat in 2027 - contingent on Carlos Sainz not being there to fill it.

The Spaniard's contract at Grove seems to be on shaky ground, with the driver indicating that his future will be on his mind plenty during the summer break. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. After 11 races, Sainz has finished no higher than ninth and sits 15th with just six points, one ahead of his team-mate Alex Albon. Williams sits a disappointing ninth in the constructors' championship with just 11 points.

Williams boss James Vowles has already effectively conceded that 2026 is a lost year. With the Grove outfit now placing a lot of its focus on 2027, this hesitation from Sainz is understandable.

"I've had a very strong first half of the year with these new regulations, adapting very well to the car, the engine, everything, so I'm neither upset nor depressed, because on a personal level I'm driving well, very well in fact, but if the car isn't performing, we have to take a very big step if we want to recover," the Williams driver told Marca following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

He was careful not to confirm his future as he was asked about his plans over the summer shutdown: "The plan is to decide, but yes, we have to look at it calmly."

Why Perez Is an Attractive Fallback for Vowles

Williams is undoubtedly doing its best to persuade its driver to stay, but the former Red Bull driver is an attractive alternative, partly because he brings with him substantial sponsorship value, money that a small team such as Williams certainly wouldn't turn its nose up to.

Perez's contractual position at Cadillac hasn't been officially clarified. While reports from Sky Sports define his contract with the team as a multi-year deal, neither party has confirmed this.

“Right now, it is a point where we start focusing on next year,” Perez said ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. “It is a bit of a balance, but still I think no one in the team is happy with where we currently are.

“So, I would think that the team will keep pushing for a few more upgrades to come to make sure that we are able to at least show to ourselves that our development process is strong. That will give us a lot of confidence going forward.”

With his strong experience in a championship-winning team, six race wins and strong commercial value, teams won't be overlooking the potential of this driver. Whether this value turns into a Williams seat, however, entirely depends on whether Sainz topples the domino.