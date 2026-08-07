Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

Formula 1
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

Formula 1
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Formula 1
Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Formula 1
Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson

Formula 1
Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson

F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards

Formula 1
F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards
Formula 1

Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Sergio Perez's management has reportedly opened talks with Williams over a potential Formula 1 seat, with Carlos Sainz's future at Grove still uncertain

Alex Harrington
Published:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Sergio Perez may have returned to Formula 1 with Cadillac, but according to Auto Sport Web, his management is already assessing the opportunities across the grid. A report from the Japanese outlet states that Perez's representatives have already opened discussions with Williams about a potential seat in 2027 - contingent on Carlos Sainz not being there to fill it.

The Spaniard's contract at Grove seems to be on shaky ground, with the driver indicating that his future will be on his mind plenty during the summer break. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. After 11 races, Sainz has finished no higher than ninth and sits 15th with just six points, one ahead of his team-mate Alex Albon. Williams sits a disappointing ninth in the constructors' championship with just 11 points.

Williams boss James Vowles has already effectively conceded that 2026 is a lost year. With the Grove outfit now placing a lot of its focus on 2027, this hesitation from Sainz is understandable.

"I've had a very strong first half of the year with these new regulations, adapting very well to the car, the engine, everything, so I'm neither upset nor depressed, because on a personal level I'm driving well, very well in fact, but if the car isn't performing, we have to take a very big step if we want to recover," the Williams driver told Marca following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Carlos Sainz, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

He was careful not to confirm his future as he was asked about his plans over the summer shutdown: "The plan is to decide, but yes, we have to look at it calmly."

Why Perez Is an Attractive Fallback for Vowles

Williams is undoubtedly doing its best to persuade its driver to stay, but the former Red Bull driver is an attractive alternative, partly because he brings with him substantial sponsorship value, money that a small team such as Williams certainly wouldn't turn its nose up to.

Perez's contractual position at Cadillac hasn't been officially clarified. While reports from Sky Sports define his contract with the team as a multi-year deal, neither party has confirmed this.

“Right now, it is a point where we start focusing on next year,” Perez said ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. “It is a bit of a balance, but still I think no one in the team is happy with where we currently are.

“So, I would think that the team will keep pushing for a few more upgrades to come to make sure that we are able to at least show to ourselves that our development process is strong. That will give us a lot of confidence going forward.”

With his strong experience in a championship-winning team, six race wins and strong commercial value, teams won't be overlooking the potential of this driver. Whether this value turns into a Williams seat, however, entirely depends on whether Sainz topples the domino.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mattia Binotto addresses Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri Audi F1 rumours
Next article Report: Red Bull finds Gianpiero Lambiase F1 replacement

Top Comments
More from
Alex Harrington

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck
More from
Carlos Sainz

James Vowles explains cause of Carlos Sainz's Oscar Piastri Hungarian GP clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
James Vowles explains cause of Carlos Sainz's Oscar Piastri Hungarian GP clash

Former Haas F1 boss calls out FIA over 'lenient' Carlos Sainz Hungarian GP penalty

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Former Haas F1 boss calls out FIA over 'lenient' Carlos Sainz Hungarian GP penalty

Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation

Formula 1
Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation
More from
Williams

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards

Why similar Williams and Aston Martin failures are oddly reassuring

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why similar Williams and Aston Martin failures are oddly reassuring

Latest news

Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

Formula 1
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

Formula 1
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Feature

Discover prime content

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Stuart Codling
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment
View more