Formula 1 Mexican GP

Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness

The Cadillac driver is still expected to contest Friday practice at his home event

Ed Hardy

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 5:10 PM

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Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sergio Perez will skip the fan forum for this weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix, but is still expected to contest both Friday practice sessions at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The Cadillac driver is confirmed to be feeling unwell ahead of his home race, and this also comes after team-mate Valtteri Bottas skipped Thursday’s media day due to illness.

Bottas is supposed to be at the track as normal on Friday though, but his car will be given to test driver Colton Herta for opening practice as part of the American's bid to obtain a super licence.

“Checo Perez will unfortunately be unable to attend today’s fan forum at his home grand prix due to illness,” read a Cadillac statement.

“Both he and the team apologise to all the fans who have come out to see him. Checo and the team has taken the decision to allow him additional time to rest and recover this morning, ahead of today’s on-track sessions.

“His participation in the remainder of the race weekend, including FP1 and FP2, is not affected. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas will fulfil all media duties and take part in Free Practice 2 today as planned.

“We thank our fans for their understanding and support and look forward to seeing you on track.”

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Should Perez not be fit enough for FP1, it is likely Bottas will contest that session with Herta taking the Mexican’s Cadillac, while reserve driver Zhou Guanyu is also in Mexico.

So Cadillac has options should neither one of its full-time drivers be fit, with Zhou still waiting for his F1 return since leaving Sauber at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign.

This season as a whole has been tough for the American squad, which in its rookie season is bottom of the championship with zero points from 18 grands prix and comfortably slowest.

But that has not stopped Perez from signing a contract extension, as it was announced on Wednesday that the six-time grand prix winner has extended his deal until 2029.

This comes ahead of his supposed 300th grand prix start this weekend, whereas Bottas is yet to be confirmed for 2027.

Opening practice is scheduled to start at 12:30pm local time with FP2 commencing three-and-a-half hours later.

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