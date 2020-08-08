Formula 1
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Giorgio Piola Merchandise
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Analysis

70th Anniversary GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

shares
comments
70th Anniversary GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 12:32 PM

Join us as we delve into the latest Formula 1 technical developments on display ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, courtesy of Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Racing Point RP20 S-duct

Racing Point RP20 S-duct
1/24

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A small detail worth noting is the blister on the RP20’s vanity panel that covers internal components without sacrificing the shape of the rest of the panel.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
2/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Having introduced a spoon-shaped rear wing last week, Red Bull has returned to Silverstone with a lower downforce version for the second race.

Test equipment on the Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Test equipment on the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
3/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault opted to run a significantly-sized kiel probe array at the rear of the car during FP1 as it looked to gather more data on the turbulence coming off the rear tyres, and the airflow's interaction with the diffuser.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing
4/24

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has an even lower downforce rear wing to test for the second race at Silverstone, with the mainplane nudged up that little higher than the one used just last week.

Flowviz paint on the Racing Point RP20

Flowviz paint on the Racing Point RP20
5/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point has a new rear wing this weekend, with the spoon-shaped design favoured as it looks to reduce drag around the high-speed Silverstone circuit.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
6/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A three-quarter view of the new rear wing for Racing Point, which features a spoon-shaped mainplane.

McLaren MCL35 with flow viz paint applied

McLaren MCL35 with flow viz paint applied
7/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren introduced a new set of bargeboards last weekend and continues to evaluate them this weekend, spraying flo-viz paint on them to capture visual confirmation that the airflow is behaving as predicted.

McLaren MCL35

McLaren MCL35
8/24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A top-down view of the McLaren as it returns to the garage, with that flo-viz having been displaced down the right flank of the car.

McLaren MCL35

McLaren MCL35
9/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

More flo-viz on the McLaren, this time on the rear brake duct fence and winglets

McLaren MCL35

McLaren MCL35
10/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Plenty to digest in this picture too, as not only have the team put flo-viz on the airbox so they can gather some visual information about the airflows path in that region, it also has extra thermal imaging cameras mounted in the pods to capture tyre temperature data.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
11/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel at the wheel of his Ferrari SF1000, which once again features a very low downforce rear wing as the team desperately looks to cut drag and reduce its straight line speed deficit.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
12/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari was also making sure it was performing as expected during FP1, as it used flo-viz for some quick visual analysis.

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11
13/24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

This rearward shot goes some way to showing the forces acting on the W11 as it’s put through its paces in Free Practice by Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren MCL35

McLaren MCL35
14/24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A rear shot of the McLaren MCL35 of Carlos Sainz outfitted with a larger engine cover and flaps on the trailing edge like the team used in Hungary.

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11
15/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A three-quarter shot of the Mercedes W11 outfitted with the same low downforce rear wing used at Silverstone last weekend.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
16/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Another flo-viz test for McLaren, this time the paint has also found its way onto the sidepods too.

Flowviz paint on the AlphaTauri AT01

Flowviz paint on the AlphaTauri AT01
17/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri with flo-viz paint on the lower downforce rear wing as the team looks to establish if the airflow is behaving as predicted.

AlphaTauri AT01

AlphaTauri AT01
18/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Similarly we find the team sprayed flo-viz on the rear of the wing too.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing
19/24

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull still has the spoon-shaped rear wing design for the second race at Silverstone but has gone for an even skinnier version this time out.

Red Bull Racing RB16 cooling

Red Bull Racing RB16 cooling
20/24

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This rearward shot of the RB16 shows a cooling outlet that’s built into the section around the headrest.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
21/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Another view of the lower downforce spoon-shaped rear wing on the Racing Point this weekend.

Williams FW43

Williams FW43
22/24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A great top-down shot as George Russell enters the pitlane in his FW43.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
23/24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11
24/24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

For comparison, a shot of Lewis Hamilton returning to the pitlane in his Mercedes W11.

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Author Matthew Somerfield

