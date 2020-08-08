Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
70th Anniversary GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Join us as we delve into the latest Formula 1 technical developments on display ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, courtesy of Motorsport Images.
Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…
Racing Point RP20 S-duct
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Test equipment on the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Flowviz paint on the Racing Point RP20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point RP20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 with flow viz paint applied
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Flowviz paint on the AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB16 cooling
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Williams FW43
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Racing Point RP20
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
