Sir Jackie Stewart explains how improved F1 safety has changed racing
Sir Jackie Stewart believes F1’s improved safety standards allow modern drivers to race more aggressively without facing the same consequences as previous generations
Jackie Stewart
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Three-time Formula 1 champion Sir Jackie Stewart believes modern grand prix drivers can be more aggressive racers by taking advantage of the series' vastly improved safety standards.
Speaking in an interview with his grandson, Lucas Stewart, the 87-year-old reflected on his relentless push to improve motorsport safety during the 1960s and 1970s.
"They are more preventive in safety, but at the same time, taking advantage of that has brought it to a level that it never existed in before, and they do make mistakes, but the mistakes don't take lives as they did in the past," Stewart said when asked how modern driving styles have changed as safety has improved.
"So it's all gone better. It's no more colourful, glamorous, or exciting. Formula 1 has always been like that. And it's global. So, it's now in a very good condition. There's very little chance of death compared with previously. So, that's a good thing."
During Stewart's driving career, the consequences of a crash were often fatal. The 87-year-old pointed to the memorial benches within the grounds of his home, adding: "It was ridiculously dangerous. Most of my friends are dead. Almost every bench in this area in our home here is dedicated to a racing driver who's lost their life.
"So, I had to do something about that to make it safer. Today, we have better safety in motorsport than we've ever had in the history of the sport.
"They're all pals. You know, we didn't even stop the race. We continued to drive while somebody was losing their life. It's an amazing reality. And you knew who it was. Sometimes it was the terrible sight of only knowing because of his helmet that had been taken off in the accident. That type of thing doesn't happen today."
He concluded: "Today it's managed more completely and we don't lose drivers to the same extent. It's not impossible for death to occur, but it's certainly unlikely in comparison to years gone by."
Asked by his grandson how he ultimately hopes to be remembered, Stewart's answer was clear.
"Making motor racing safer was one of the things that was able to be part of my life. The number of friends that died, in many cases totally unnecessarily, was taken down to a new level, and that's been carried forth by many others," the former driver said.
"But maybe I was the first because it wasn't necessarily taken well when we were making race tracks change for us to continue to drive. All that had to take place because there was so much death taking place, and it was ridiculous to continue. And I was just part of that period."
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