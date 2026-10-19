Formula 1 United States GP

Spa 24 Hours emerges as Max Verstappen’s likely 2027 GT target

The Red Bull driver is trying to make a Spa appearance work around his Formula 1 commitments

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:03 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Following an impressive performance at Portimao, Max Verstappen is hoping to continue his GT racing at Spa-Francorchamps, which he describes as his "favourite track". He revealed this after finishing ninth in the GT World Challenge Europe this gone weekend where he shared the Team Verstappen Mercedes with Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat.

“It’s my favourite track, of course, so I’m trying to make it work,” Verstappen said after the race. “I just need to plan it all well that, of course, when I arrive [I’m] also well prepared.

“I’m also Belgian, so it’s just nice to be there to do one of the biggest endurance events of the year. I’m going to try my best to be there.”

Verstappen was born in Belgium, and his mother, former kart racer Sophie Kumpen, is Belgian.

Max Verstappen: FAQ about his debut in GTWC Europe

Photo by: Jan Brucke/VLN

The 2027 Spa 24 Hours will run from 24 to 27 June, on the weekend between the Portuguese and British Grands Prix. The race is part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, alongside the Bathurst 12 Hour, the Texas 8 Hour, the Nurburgring 24 Hours and Suzuka.

While Verstappen has been critical of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations, he has confirmed a contract extension with Red Bull. But with him not fully enjoying what the championship has to offer, despite two recent consecutive wins, he's interested in what GT racing has to offer him.

In May he raced the Nurburgring 24 Hours on the Nordschleife, sharing a car with Dani Juncadella, Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon. They led until late in the race, when a driveshaft issue brought their campaign to an early end.

“Sharing the car with team-mates is of course something that I haven’t really done in my life so far,” he said. “Of course, I got a taste at the Nordschleife for the first time, so I really enjoyed that. To get the first opportunity here now in the GT World Challenge for me is just exciting.”

At Portimao, Verstappen was racing against drivers he has known since karting.

“Some of them I have raced already in the past,” he said. “Some of those are a little bit older than me, but they have achieved a lot all over the world in every single category. So it’s a very high level.”

GTWC Europe Portimao: Alle Infos zum Finalrennen mit Max Verstappen

Photo by: SRO/JEP

His target is steady progress: “It’s just every race making progress, getting better, getting more and more experience, and showing yourself between all the big boys in the paddock.”

Bathurst in February is not understood to be on his radar, and Suzuka clashes with the F1 calendar. That leaves the Nurburgring and Spa as the likely two races for 2027.

For now, his focus returns to F1 and this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, after wins at Sepang and Singapore.

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