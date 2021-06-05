Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

By:

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the venue of Formula 1's Belgian GP, has suffered damage to the track surface after it was hit by heavy floods on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, heavy rains prompted the organisers of the Spa Euro Race, a race weekend comprised of several regional GT and touring car championships, to halt on-track activities.

After a brief reprise, the situation worsened when the track, which is located in a valley, was hit by severe flooding caused by a nearby river flood.

Participants soon posted impressive video footage on social media of the endurance pits and Eau Rouge area of the track inundated by waves of muddy water.

 

The race weekend was soon cancelled after it emerged that several access tunnels were flooded and that water had lifted parts of the track surface, causing damage to the asphalt.

"The track surface at the endurance grandstands, which has been lifted by the forces of nature, will be repaved," the circuit said in a statement on Saturday.

"The sides of the track have also been damaged and a very thorough clean-up is required. The floods have not just carried along water, but also earth and mud.

"Several parts of the circuit have been flooded, including VIP boxes, basements and the tunnels at Ster, Eau Rouge and Blanchimont."

The circuit also explained the rock-face on the right-hand side of the Raidillon pit exit had been hit and would have to be reinforced but was confident it would be able to carry out the necessary repairs by Tuesday to allow on-track activities to resume.

"Our track workers and subcontractors have been very busy since Friday afternoon to make the circuit race ready again," Spa-Francorchamps CEO Nathalie Maillet said.

"I can assure the circuit will be operational again on Tuesday."

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

The flooding occurred as Spa is in the process of a long-term 80 million euro revamp to bring the ageing circuit up to modern standards.

In addition to improving facilities for competitors and spectators, including new grandstands and VIP boxes, Spa will also reintroduce gravel traps at several key corners as it prepares for the return of bike racing.

In June 2022 the track is set to host the Spa 24 Hours for bikes after a 20-year absence from the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

