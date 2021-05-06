Spanish GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Barcelona

Red Bull Racing RB16B front drum brake detail 1 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The front brake duct of the Red Bull RB16B with a surface coating used on the crossover section in order to limit the transfer of heat created under braking and that would otherwise increase the bulk temperature of the tyre. The divider arrangement inside the inlet is also different for this race, again, having been adjusted for the Portuguese GP too.

Ferrari SF21 front detail 2 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari has set up its car with an asymmetric front brake duct layout, as it looks to treat the front tyres differently in terms of temperatures that are transferred from the brakes into the tyre.

Ferrari SF21 rear detail 3 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the diffuser and rear brake duct fins on the Ferrari SF21 as the team waits for the car to be scrutineered.

Williams FW43B rear wing detail 4 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Top-down overview of the Williams FW43B rear end, note addition of a monkey-seat winglet between the rear wing pillars and the twisted nature of the upper T-Wing element. Also look at the heavy contouring of the endplate which has allowed it to increase the role of the upwash strikes and, more importantly, place one in the upper front corner too.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail 5 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Aston Martin with a similar design on the endplate allows that upwash strike to be deployed in the upper front corner.

McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail 6 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren doesn’t have the upwash strike in the upper front corner but note how the endplate leans away from the vertical. McLaren also has a twin T-Wing arrangement for the Spanish GP.

Aston Martin AMR21 floor detail 7 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The updated floor that Aston Martin ran on Lance Stroll’s car in Portugal and will also be on Sebastian Vettel’s car in Spain. It features an extra wavy section on the floor's edge and a scroll extension.

Alpine A521 rear detail 8 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Alpine A521 diffuser, which has been altered recently and features a shorter fence in the outboard section.

McLaren MCL35M rear detail 9 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The McLaren rear end, note the large cooling outlet and the tight-knit rear brake duct winglets in the lower half. It is still the only team to have inner strakes join up to the transition in the centre too.

Cognizant, Crypto.com, BWT and JCB branding on an Aston Martin AMR21 10 / 17 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images A look down the flank of the Aston Martin AMR21 shows how much cooling the team has open on the sidepod panel.

Ferrari SF21 floor detail 11 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the floor area ahead of the rear tyre on the Ferrari SF21, with the four-fin arrangement on the floor’s edge and a longer strake inboard of that.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 12 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Overview of Red Bull’s rear wing on Sergio Perez’s car, note the lack of T-Wing whereas most of the teams will have one for Barcelona.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail 13 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The higher downforce rear wing on the Mercedes W12, along with the W-shaped T-Wing.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail 14 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A good overview of the Red Bull RB16B’s front end.

Mercedes W12 front detail 15 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W12 taken down to the pitlane for scrutineering without the nose and front wing attached gives us a great view of the front brake duct fence and the fins mounted on it.

Alpine seat detail 16 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A seat from the Alpine A521, these are inserts that are custom-made for each driver in order that it fit to their body and providing the necessary points of contact in order that the seat can be extricated along with the driver if they’re in an accident and the safety crew wants to keep their body as still as possible.