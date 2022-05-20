Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Spanish GP: Latest F1 technical images from Barcelona

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Spanish Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Spanish GP: Latest F1 technical images from Barcelona
Aston Martin AMR22 detail

Aston Martin AMR22 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin will introduce a significant upgrade package this weekend, mainly centered on a change in philosophy for the sidepods. In doing so the team needed to make changes to the internal makeup of the ancillaries too, with the radiators and coolers housed within the sidepods now more steeply angled than they have been so far this season.

Aston Martin AMR22 detail

Aston Martin AMR22 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The forward section of the AMR22’s sidepod bodywork and inlet have been heavily revised to cater for the changes that will appear downstream.

Alfa Romeo C42 floor detail

Alfa Romeo C42 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A glance at the floor and sidepod bodywork on the Alfa Romeo C42, which has already been upgraded throughout the course of the opening few races of the season and is likely to receive more attention this weekend when the team installs new parts.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Alfa Romeo C42’s high downforce rear wing which you’ll also note, in order to save weight, has as little paint on it as possible without compromising the overall sponsorship message.

The Mercedes team unload a W13 in the pit lane

The Mercedes team unload a W13 in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rearward shot of the Mercedes W13 with transportation wheels mounted on it as it’s transferred from the team’s transporter to the pitlane.

The Mercedes team unload a W13 in the pit lane

The Mercedes team unload a W13 in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of Mercedes’ new floor for the Spanish Grand Prix, which includes a scythe-like floor edge wing.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A new high downforce rear wing for Ferrari for the Spanish GP, which has a wider midsection for the mainplane, whilst the outer portion of the upper flap and endplate transition also has a deeper chord.

McLaren MCL36 front brake detail

McLaren MCL36 front brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren struggled in the opening races with overheating front brakes. As a consequence, the disc shroud was changed for a Titanium variant, something it has resolved with upgrades this weekend, as it returns to a carbonfibre version.

Ferrari F1-75 bodywork

Ferrari F1-75 bodywork

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the sidepod and engine cover bodywork of the Ferrari F1-75, something that’s expected to be changed in the upgrade package the team will run this weekend.

Mercedes W13 double splitter winglet detail

Mercedes W13 double splitter winglet detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the new bib winglet on the Mercedes W13 this weekend (red arrow).

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new bib winglet can also be seen in this shot of the W13 but without the lower section installed we’re also granted a view of the bib stays too.

Mercedes W13 front detail

Mercedes W13 front detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Mercedes W13’s floor before it’s mounted to the car, which gives a good impression of how much the geometry of the tunnels alters across their span, along with how the strakes are designed alongside it.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has opted for a high downforce configuration rear wing as its opening gambit when the cars roll out for Free Practice on Friday, with the team then likely to assess how it needs to line up compared with rivals.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Red Bull RB18’s front end and, in particular, showing the detail of the steering assembly.

McLaren MCL36 nose and front wing detail

McLaren MCL36 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The front wings that await McLaren as the team prepares for action in Barcelona.

McLaren MCL36 nose and front wing detail

McLaren MCL36 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A forward view of the McLaren MCL36 front wing, which has the mainplane set below and ahead of the nose.

Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine A522 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine with a higher downforce rear wing than used in Miami, which features a deeper spoon-shaped central section and a Gurney on the upper element and the upper beam wing element. Also note the cutout in the endplate transition also returns.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the rear wing mounted on the AlphaTauri AT03 which has had the white paint removed to try and help the team get closer to the minimum weight target.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the AlphaTauri AT03’s front brake and suspension assembly. The brake disc fairing now has reflective material stuck to the carbonfibre housing to help limit heat transfer.

AlphaTauri AT03 front detail

AlphaTauri AT03 front detail

Photo by: Uncredited

We’re also treated to a view of the AlphaTauri AT03’s inboard suspension elements as the car is constructed by the mechanics.

Aston Martin AMR22 detail

Aston Martin AMR22 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Aston Martin AMR22’s rear brake assembly without the outer brake drum bodywork in place reveals some of the detail surrounding how the airflow is channeled to the caliper and disc.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Another look at the revised inner makeup of the McLaren MCL36’s brake assembly, with a special mention for the crossover pipework that feeds the caliper.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Similar solutions are being employed at the rear of the car too, albeit more specific to the demands of the brake disc and caliper.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Another look at Ferrari’s high downforce offering for the Spanish GP.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake assembly on the Red Bull RB18, which features an enclosure for the brake disc to help manage heat transfer.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Mercedes W13 front end while the car is still being put together, which allows us to see the internal makeup of the brake assembly.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the covers of the Red Bull RB18, with the layout of the radiators and the coolers inside the sidepod and over the power unit exposed.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A wider angle view also gives us a look at the high downforce rear wing and rear brake assembly.

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo is another team that have enclosed its brake disc this season in order to try and alter the heat transfer between the brakes and the wheel rim.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Another look at Alfa Romeo’s rear wing which returns to a full-size upper flap and trailing edge Gurney which were both cut away in Miami to help reduce load and drag.

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the Alfa Romeo C42’s front brake assembly from the inside, also note the steering arm detail at the inboard end as the fairing is left slightly adrift.

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13’s DRS actuator owing to the fairing being removed.

