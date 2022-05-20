Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / FIA clears Aston over Red Bull F1 similarities after investigation Next / The heart-warming story behind Albon's red hair craze
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Practice report

Spanish GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari 1-2 in first practice for Formula 1's 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen third but losing time on his quickest run after encountering traffic.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Spanish GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice

The one-hour FP1 session at Barcelona took place in boiling temperatures and clear skies – just under 30°C air temperature and nearly 50°C track temperature, which continued to climb throughout the session.

After Mercedes Formula E driver, and 2021 world champion in the electric series, Nyck de Vries, had set the first-place benchmark time at 1m27.438s, Verstappen soon moved into the slot – deposing his fellow Dutchman after Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly had done likewise.

Verstappen's first time on a long first run on the hards came in at 1m23.163s and he worked that down to a 1m22.693s with two subsequent fliers either side of Leclerc briefly slotting ahead with a 1m22.820s also on the white-walled rubber.

After a trip to the pits to change his front wing, but not tyres, Verstappen continued to improve on the hards – setting a 1m22.143s and then 1m21.876s just before his 12-lap run came to an end and he pitted at the end of the session's opening 20 minutes.

That stood as the fastest time for the next 10 minutes, after which most drivers attempted their first flying laps on the softs.

Of the leaders, Sainz led the way on the red-walled rubber, which he duly took to the top of the times on a 1m19.907s.

Five minutes later, Verstappen posted then best times in the opening two sectors for his first run on the softs, but ended over 0.2s adrift of Sainz after losing time encountering traffic in the final sector.

Leclerc was the next of the 2022 frontrunners to set a time on the softs, running just after Verstappen, and setting a purple middle sector as he went quickest with a 1m19.828s – just 0.079s quicker than his teammate.

A lengthy lull in action followed before the pack returned for the final few minutes, completing race runs several seconds off the pace.

George Russell led the way for Mercedes in fourth with a 1m20.50s – the Silver Arrows cars, which have been heavily upgraded for this event, showing little porpoising effect during FP1.

Fernando Alonso finished fifth after jumping up the order with a late run on the softs as most of his rivals sat in the pits, slotting ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

The pair will visit the stewards after the session as a result of Hamilton clipping the Barcelona gravel as he passed Alonso touring slowly on the medium tyres just past the halfway point – the Alpine driver under investigation for appearing to impede the Mercedes as Hamilton completed his quickest lap of the session.

There were two other impeding incidents during the session – Valtteri Bottas running close to Verstappen through the chicane late in the third sector, which was not deemed worthy of a full investigation, and Juri Vips appearing to get in Russell's way through the long and uphill right-hander at the start of the final sector.

That incident will also be investigated after the session, with Russell complaining on his team radio that he almost "crashed into the back" of the Red Bull, which is being driven by Formula 2 driver Vips as one of Red Bull's two rookie FP1 slots for the season (as was the case for de Vries at Williams).

Lando Norris finished seventh, with the rest of the top 10 completed by Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

De Vries beat regular Williams racer Nicholas Latifi to 18th place before Alexander Albon returns for FP2.

Vips, in place of Sergio Perez for FP1, brought up the rear of the field, 4.310s off the pace having spent much of the session completing data-gathering exercises for Red Bull – his rear wing coated in flow-viz paint during the early stages.

The other non-regular driver taking part in FP1 was Robert Kubica in at Alfa Romeo, not taking up a rookie outing slot due to his previous F1 experience, with the Polish driver ending up 13th, ahead of Bottas, who finished 17th.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'19.828
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'19.907 0.079
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 28 1'20.164 0.336
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'20.590 0.762
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 24 1'20.768 0.940
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'20.811 0.983
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 24 1'21.279 1.451
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 1'21.422 1.594
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 23 1'21.737 1.909
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 1'21.814 1.986
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 26 1'21.891 2.063
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 23 1'21.920 2.092
13 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'21.975 2.147
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 16 1'22.089 2.261
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 21 1'22.146 2.318
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 20 1'22.164 2.336
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 1'22.614 2.786
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Williams Mercedes 28 1'22.920 3.092
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 27 1'23.011 3.183
20 Estonia Jüri Vips
Red Bull Red Bull 23 1'24.138 4.310
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

FIA clears Aston over Red Bull F1 similarities after investigation
Previous article

FIA clears Aston over Red Bull F1 similarities after investigation
Next article

The heart-warming story behind Albon's red hair craze

The heart-warming story behind Albon's red hair craze
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Alonso slams "incompetent" Miami F1 stewards after penalty Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso slams "incompetent" Miami F1 stewards after penalty

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime
Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime
Formula 1

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

Latest news

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
18 h
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.