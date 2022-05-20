Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern" Next / Spanish GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Practice report

Spanish GP: Leclerc tops FP2 as Mercedes shows promise

Charles Leclerc headed the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton during the qualifying simulations in second practice ahead of Formula 1's 2022 Spanish Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Spanish GP: Leclerc tops FP2 as Mercedes shows promise

The Ferrari driver and pre-event championship leader picked up his form from FP1 by also running to the top in the second of the hour-long Friday practice sessions at Barcelona.

Leclerc ran clear on his soft Pirelli C3 tyre qualifying run to 1m19.670s.

That found 0.16s over his benchmark effort from FP1, plus closed to within 0.6s of Hamilton's pre-season test-topping time at the venue in late February set on the fastest C5 compound rubber.

That moved Leclerc 0.117s clear of Russell, the Mercedes driver having set the pace during FP2 last time out for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton was a late adopter of the soft tyre and ran particularly well in the final part of the second sector to land the third-fastest effort - albeit a further 0.09s shy of his teammate.

Meanwhile, ahead of his home race, Carlos Sainz guided the second Ferrari F1-75 to fourth ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen.

Alexander Albon, Mick Schumacher, both Aston Martins and Esteban Ocon were the first drivers to hit the track in FP2 as the field stuck initially to the medium and hard compound tyre.

Sergio Perez and Albon also had their first run of the weekend after missing FP1 as Formula 2 race winner Juri Vips (Red Bull) and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries (Williams) conducted their first GP weekend practice sessions.

Similarly, Zhou Guanyu returned to the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo having made way for Robert Kubica in first practice.

Verstappen had been the first driver to set a fairly representative lap time on medium rubber as he and Sainz dropped below the 1m21s threshold ahead of Leclerc and the Mercedes.

But after only 11 minutes the session was interrupted by a virtual safety car.

That intervention was required when the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas, running sixth at the time, expired on the home straight after the Finn had completed only three laps.

A puff of smoke from the rear was matched by the engine seeming to die promptly as Bottas pulled up on the edge of the track at the exit of Turn 1.

After the three minutes of the VSC, the other notable incidences hit Albon and Lando Norris as both ran wide out of the high-speed Turn 9 right-hander.

That left them to glance over the outside kerb, kick up gravel and let sparks fly.

Both drivers anticipated damage to the floor of their ground-effect machines but while Albon continued in the session, Norris was forced back into the McLaren garage for the remainder of FP2 having completed only six laps.

Albon and Sainz also remain under investigation by the stewards after a close call between the pair at Turn 2.

After 21 minutes, the switch to soft tyres and the halo qualifying runs arrived with Vettel moving to first in the heavily updated and controversial Aston Martin AMR22.

His 1m20.703 - then quickest by 0.23s - was soon dislodged by Perez, despite the Red Bull driver shedding some pace due to traffic in Turn 10.

Verstappen then buzzed the timing line with his 1m20.006s, finding a huge 0.7s margin at the time.

He would remain the fastest driver through the first and final sectors but fell back during the middle part of the lap.

Then Sainz, the Mercedes and Leclerc set the ultimate times to lead FP2.

It was less rosy for Leclerc on his late medium-tyre race run, however, as he dropped several tenths per lap to Verstappen as he complained about tyre behaviour and degradation.

Fernando Alonso guided his Alpine to sixth in front of his home crowd, while Perez and Vettel slid to seventh and eighth ahead of Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher.

Pierre Gasly was the first driver to miss out on the top 10, the AlphaTauri pipping the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll.

Yuki Tsunoda was 14th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo to complete a trying afternoon for McLaren, while Bottas' very early bath left him in 16th ahead of stablemate Zhou.

Norris rounded out the times behind the two Williams, Albon pipping Nicholas Latifi.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 29 1'19.670
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 27 1'19.787 0.117
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 26 1'19.874 0.204
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 31 1'19.990 0.320
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 27 1'20.006 0.336
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 26 1'20.203 0.533
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 30 1'20.632 0.962
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 31 1'20.703 1.033
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 27 1'20.745 1.075
10 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 25 1'20.757 1.087
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 28 1'20.917 1.247
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 24 1'21.013 1.343
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 32 1'21.249 1.579
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 29 1'21.285 1.615
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 22 1'21.385 1.715
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 3 1'21.828 2.158
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 30 1'21.866 2.196
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 31 1'22.319 2.649
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 25 1'23.197 3.527
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'23.388 3.718
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern"
Previous article

Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern"
Next article

Spanish GP practice as it happened

Spanish GP practice as it happened
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona Spanish GP
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona

Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car Spanish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Latest news

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
18 h
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.