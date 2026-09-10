Spanish GP trophy divides F1 fans but one comparison keeps coming up

Formula 1 has unveiled the trophy for the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid and fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the design.

This weekend's Spanish Grand Prix marks the series' first visit to the semi-street circuit. Event organisers unveiled the trophy, which is based on the banked La Monumental corner, ahead of the on-track action. The curved, silver design also features the track map, which forms the cross-section and is outlined in red.

"Looks like a churro," one fan commented on Reddit, prompting another to respond: "I love that they must have brainstormed and engineered this thing for months, if not years, and one guy on Reddit says it looks like a churro and from now on it is the churro trophy."

"It looks like a churro to me. If Kimi wins, he should put chocolate into his bowl trophy and dip this trophy in," another fan commented, referring to Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli eating spaghetti out of his Italian Grand Prix trophy last weekend.

"Naming a turn 'La monumental' of a circuit that hasn’t hosted a single second of any kind of race, let alone F1, as if it had any historical significance, is certainly a bit bold," another comment read, while someone else posted: "I’ve been critical of many things, but I think the trophy looks good."

Further reactions included: "The forging process for this would be super cool to see," and "Great-looking trophy. Cross-section of the course map and the curve of La Monumental. Great design overall. Much better than the Monza trophy. Obviously inspired by the Monaco trophy."

Fans will see cars on track for the first time in Madrid on Friday 11 September for the first two practice sessions. The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 13 September.