All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1 was back on track in Bahrain for the first day of its official pre-season test, which will run from 11 February until 13 February. After a day of running, these are the key figures to remember from Wednesday.

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Mileage by team

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Mileage by engine manufacturer

The Mercedes-powered Williams was the car that covered the most miles on Wednesday in Sakhir. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Engine Team(s) Total laps completed Kilometres covered Average KMs per team Mercedes Williams McLaren Mercedes Alpine 420 2273 569 Ferrari Ferrari

Haas

Cadillac 354 1916 639 Red Bull Ford Red Bull

Racing Bulls 211 1142 571 Audi Audi 122 660 660 Honda Aston Martin 36 195 195

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Lap times

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time gap Tires 1 Norris McLaren 58 1m34.669s C2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 136 1m34.798s +0.129s C3 3 Leclerc Ferrari 80 1m35.190s +0.521s C3 4 Ocon Haas 115 1m35.578s +0.909s C3 5 Piastri McLaren 54 1m35.602s +0.933s C3 6 Russell Mercedes 56 1m36.108s +1.439s C3 7 Hamilton Ferrari 52 1m36.433s +1.764s C3 8 Gasly Alpine 49 1m36.765s +2.096s C3 9 Hulkenberg Audi 73 1m36.861s +2.192s C3 10 Albon Williams 68 1m37.437s +2.768s C3 11 Antonelli Mercedes 30 1m37.629s +2.960s C1 12 Lindblad Racing Bulls 75 1m37.945s +3.276s C3 13 Sainz Williams 77 1m38.221s +3.552s C3 14 Perez Cadillac 58 1m38.828s +4.159s C2 15 Bortoleto Audi 49 1m38.871s +4.202s C3 16 Bottas Cadillac 49 1m39.150s +4.481s C1 17 Stroll Aston Martin 36 1m39.883s +5.214s C2 18 Colapinto Alpine 28 1m40.330s +5.661s C2

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Red flags

Alpine is one of the teams that drove the least and caused a red flag. Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Car Driver Time Reason Alpine Colapinto 9:37am Stop on track Audi Hulkenberg 2:32pm Stop on track