Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing Next / Live: Follow Canadian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 News

F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has floated the idea of that a French GP could be run on a street circuit in Nice amid negotiations over the event's future.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Benjamin Vinel
F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice

The news not only puts the future of prospects of Paul Ricard retaining the race in doubt, it potentially also gives F1 a bargaining chip in its ongoing negotiations over a new deal for the Monaco GP.

A French GP in Nice would give the sport a high profile new event just a few miles from the principality.

Domenicali referenced the Nice bid in an interview with a journalist from France’s L’Equipe newspaper.

"Historically, France has been an important nation in motorsport,” he said. “You might not know this, but there is an amazing project with Nice, who wants a Grand Prix. It's great, as it proves that other destinations in your country are interested in F1.

“We are going to look at the applications and study them carefully. Other things could come very soon. All I can tell you is, by late July, you will know more about the future of your Grand Prix.”

Along with Belgium, France is one of the races that could be rotated as F1 struggles to fit all the new events on the calendar while retaining a foothold in traditional European markets.

Read Also:

A third US race has been confirmed for Las Vegas in November 2023, while Kyalami looks almost certain to return in April after Domenicali met the South African government earlier this week. China is also expected to return to the schedule with a late season slot.

"The calendar for next year is being prepared,” he told L’Equipe. “Having 30 GPs wouldn't be reasonable. Our preferred option would be to keep 23 or 24 races.

"And to achieve this, based on the demand, we're going to work with the principle of rotation – not only for Europe but for other countries too.

“I'm back from South Africa, but we are a World Championship and Africa doesn't have a place [on the calendar] at the moment. It needs to change.

"Discussions are making progress and I think we'll have an answer soon. Having a race there while Lewis Hamilton is still racing would be formidable.”

Asked about F1’s controversial ongoing relationship with South Africa he said: "We never contemplated leaving Saudi Arabia [after the attack]. I think it would be a political and sporting mistake. The race was fabulous with this duel between Charles and Max. And I think F1 has got a role to play.

“It can drive change. The Saudi minister of sport will actually communicate in the next few weeks about the progress made and we'll share this information with the teams and drivers. Leaving that country would have increased its isolation. You can't change an ancient culture within a year."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing
Previous article

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing
Next article

Live: Follow Canadian GP practice as it happened

Live: Follow Canadian GP practice as it happened
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut

Vettel highlights Canada’s oil sands “climate crime” Canadian GP
Formula 1

Vettel highlights Canada’s oil sands “climate crime”

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
15 h
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
19 h
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.