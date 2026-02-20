Stefano Domenicali on Max Verstappen criticism: 'I know Max, he loves F1 and won't quit'

Formula 1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali doesn't believe Max Verstappen will consider walking away from the series just because he doesn't enjoy driving the new 2026 cars from the start.

After the first few days of driving the Red Bull RB22 in winter testing, Verstappen labelled F1's 2026 machinery, which has a much bigger hybrid component than its predecessor, as "anti-racing" and "Formula E on steroids".

Because of the much bigger emphasis on energy management drivers are forced to heavily harvest electric energy, even on what should be a flat-out qualifying lap, which he feels is against the essence of what F1 should be about.

The Dutchman has long stated that he's not desperate to remain in F1 beyond his current Red Bull deal that ends in 2028, especially if he doesn't enjoy driving the new cars, and in Bahrain he confirmed that this ruleset “does not help” his chances of staying in F1 for much longer.

He later nuanced those comments, adding that "not liking something doesn’t mean that I don’t want to do it. As a purist and motorsport fan, I’d prefer different regulations, but this is what it is. I’ll try to get the maximum out of it. I love working with the team, and with our own engine. Those are the fun parts. Would I prefer different rules? Yes, but this is reality."

Speaking to select media, including Motorsport.com, F1 chief Domenicali doesn't believe for a second Verstappen's F1 future is in jeopardy as a result of the wholesale rule changes.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"I met all the drivers. I met Max yesterday," Domenicali said. "I guarantee to you that Max loves and cares about F1 more than anyone else. He has a way of putting the point that he wants to say in a certain way, but we had a very constructive meeting, also with the federation and the teams to highlight what his points of view are of what he believes needs to be done to keep the driving talent at the centre without changing the approach."

When pressed on why he was so certain Verstappen wouldn't walk away from the series any time soon, Domenicali replied: "Because I have a very good relationship with Max. I know him very well and I spend a lot of time with him. That's the reason. And he loves Formula 1, there's no doubt about it."

Domenicali suggested driver feedback has already started to trend more positive after they and their respective teams had more time to optimise car set-ups, energy deployment methods and driving techniques, and said F1 has had a history of new regulation eras introducing different driving challenges.

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were among drivers stating that the 2026 cars being lighter, smaller and more nimble has at least made the car handling itself more enjoyable.

"We don't have to forget that the evolution of the technology behind the cars requires, of course, a different way of driving the car itself," the Italian said. "I really share the fact that everyone is being very, very constructive.

"By the way, the comments of the first day are already different from the comments of the third day of driving. This will evolve. I'm pretty sure that when we're going to sit down together in the middle of the year or at the end of the year, you will see a different picture."

