Haas trusts F1 rookie Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico GP run
Haas Formula 1 boss Guenther Steiner is confident that rookie Oliver Bearman won’t “go through anything stupid” when he drives the VF-23 in FP1 in Mexico on Friday.
The Ferrari Driver Academy member, who currently lies sixth in the FIA F2 standings, is the latest in a line of Maranello proteges to get track time with Haas.
The team has been burned in FP1 before, with Antonio Giovinazzi crashing heavily as a rookie in Hungary in 2017, and again last year as a veteran at COTA.
With the cost cap biting and the US-owned team running its new package, an off for Bearman in FP1 would be a major setback for the team, but Steiner has faith in the 18-year-old newcomer.
"You're always a bit nervous,” Steiner said when asked by Motorsport.com about Bearman’s outing. “But, and hopefully I'm proven right tomorrow, he knows that the biggest mistake he can do is overdoing it.
“I explained to him you're always judged by the things you do badly, not the things that are good. Because if you do everything right, nobody will remember.
"But if you crash the car on your first outing in an F1 car in FP1, that will be on your resume for the rest of your life.
“If you ever make it into F1 because of that. You know how this business works, and I made him aware of that. I think he's smart enough to know that he doesn't go through anything stupid.”
Photo by: Ferrari
Ollie Bearman, Ferrari
Asked what was expected of Bearman, he said: "To learn as much as he can, not make any mistakes. And I think at the moment, there's not too much pressure on him doing this. I think he's in a good place.”
Bearman, who recently got his F1 baptism driving a Ferrari SF21 at Fiorano, says the message has got through.
“Of course, like Guenther said, there's no positives, nothing to win on Friday,” he said. “It's a mandatory session, and I just need to bring the car back.
“But at the same time, I'm really excited to get going, it's going to be really fun. I've already driven F1 in Fiorano. So I've got a taste of what it's like at full gas.
"This will just be building into it, and hopefully bringing some useful data for the team as well."
Asked about Ferrari’s targets for his outing, he said: "No targets from anyone, even from myself. I think it would be silly to set any expectations. My first target is just to enjoy it, really.
“Like we said, I've had it drummed into me a lot now. There's nothing to win from here. Just do a solid job, build up step-by-step, and enjoy it as well. So that's my goal."
Bearman noted that the Fiorano outing provided useful experience, albeit as the only car on track.
"The switches are something that at least I get used to with the sim and with the test in Fiorano, it's quite similar set-up to what Ferrari have, so that's nice,” he said. “Now there's other cars on track, which could complicate things a bit.
“I think for me the most complicated part is going to be the track evolution. It starts very dusty here, and with the altitude as well the grip level is low.
"I think just getting to grips with that and understanding what the car needs will be the main difficulty."
Asked about making into F1 having only turned 18 in May, he added: "It's really cool to be here so young, just have my foot in the door.
“And I think the main goal of this weekend is to get to know people and show them what I can do and come across as a good guy. And yeah, it helps that I'm young, I've got a lot of time to get here."
Related video
Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi
Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma" Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"
Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start
Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start
Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround
Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Latest news
Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade
Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead
MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.