Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place
Formula 1 News

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas Formula 1 team principal Gunther Steiner believes his rookie driver Nikita Mazepin shouldn't be affected by the ample criticism he receives by his colleagues.

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

Mazepin's debut F1 campaign got off to a rocky start, marred by errors and a lack of pace compared to fellow Haas debutant Mick Schumacher.

At F1 2021's first three race weekends in Bahrain, Imola and Portimao, Mazepin qualified behind the German on each occasion with an average gap of six tenths.

Mazepin's Bahrain debut race was over after spinning out of the first sequence of turns, while in subsequent races the Russian finished a minute behind his teammate.

But Mazepin has also drawn the ire of several colleagues for allegedly blocking them during qualifying attempts, with the likes of Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi calling him an "idiot" in the heat of the moment.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the criticism Mazepin gets from fellow F1 drivers affects him, team boss Steiner replied his driver "shouldn't be doing this job" if that were the case.

"Obviously what is said in race circumstances when you go with these cars 300km/h and someone [is] in your way, you normally don't say 'oh, this guy was not very nice'," Steiner explained.

"You call him something else, you know? I mean, who wouldn't? I wouldn't like what people say about me but if that affects you, you shouldn't be doing this job.

"You need to go and do something different if you're this thin-skinned."

Read Also:

Steiner claims Mazepin's "bad boy" image is further being fed by Formula 1's broadcast team in the way it decides which team radio clips to air, calling it a "bit of attention grabbing".

"We all know that Nikita is a little bit the bad boy, he was made the bad boy since a while," Steiner added.

"For sure Formula 1 broadcasts always the comments about him because you guys like to listen to it, you know.

"If they broadcast something where nice and sweet things are said about other people, nobody will care.

"So, I think it's a little bit of attention grabbing from their side but in the end we are in the racing show business, so it's part of it and I don't think it affects him."

shares
comments

Related video

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Previous article

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

10h
2
MotoGP

Rossi has SRT’s support amidst worst MotoGP season start

55min
3
Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

4
WRC

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

2h
5
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Latest news
Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin
Formula 1

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

35m
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

40m
Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?
Formula 1

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

1h
Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

2h
Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

3h
Latest videos
F1: Verstappen's Portimao errors not concerning Red Bull 00:32
Formula 1
1h

F1: Verstappen's Portimao errors not concerning Red Bull

Portugal GP review, the new Redbull Powertrain Area, Ferrari’s Barcelona set-up 17:45
Formula 1
16h

Portugal GP review, the new Redbull Powertrain Area, Ferrari’s Barcelona set-up

How Red Bull's Upgraded Tech Brings The Fight To Mercedes In Formula 1 04:52
Formula 1
19h

How Red Bull's Upgraded Tech Brings The Fight To Mercedes In Formula 1

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 10:50
Formula 1
20h

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

F1: Cyril Abiteboul gets a new job 00:27
Formula 1
22h

F1: Cyril Abiteboul gets a new job

More from
Filip Cleeren
Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota grinds out win on Hypercar debut Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota grinds out win on Hypercar debut

Project 1 team withdraws from WEC Spa after crashes Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Project 1 team withdraws from WEC Spa after crashes

More from
Nikita Mazepin
Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss

Mazepin surprised by F1's level of intensity
Formula 1

Mazepin surprised by F1's level of intensity

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

More from
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year
Formula 1

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
40m
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
18h
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Trending Today

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Rossi has SRT’s support amidst worst MotoGP season start
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi has SRT’s support amidst worst MotoGP season start

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals
WRC WRC

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Stanaway was "set up for failure" at Tickford, says new backer
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway was "set up for failure" at Tickford, says new backer

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Latest news

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.