Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Next / McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season
Formula 1 News

Steiner: F1 now a “tough crowd” with so many competitive teams

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says Formula 1 is now a “tough crowd” with so many teams fighting for the outer reaches of the top 10 and a close battle for sixth in the championship.

Adam Cooper
By:
Steiner: F1 now a “tough crowd” with so many competitive teams

Four teams are currently embroiled in the fight for sixth to ninth places in the constructors’ table, with Alfa Romeo on 52, Aston Martin on 45, and both AlphaTauri and Haas on 34.

Haas has slipped back in recent weeks as Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher have failed to score a point in the last seven races.

However, Steiner says that’s down to circumstances and the teams being so closely-matched rather than any drop-off in form for Haas.

“When you have a few results that are not very good, everybody takes negatives away and goes it all went wrong,” he said. “For me, it’s a tough crowd here.

“We have got 10 very good teams, and you need to fight everybody. Some you cannot fight, and some are there to take your points.

“At Monza, Williams was very good, Nyck [de Vries] did a fantastic job. It’s tough. If you don’t perform at 100% of what you’ve got, you will not score points anymore.”

Read Also:

Steiner conceded that it’s hard to score points as the leading teams invariably fill the top places.

“I just think the strong teams, they are reliable now. The top four teams, they’re executing very good, and then it’s the other six teams which fight about ninth and 10th to be honest, that’s what it looks like at the moment.

“So what do I put that one down to? I don’t know, it’s just competition. They did a better job. There is nothing hidden in there. 

"What you can take away, I think the budget cap works, because the teams are as close together as they ever were.

“The six teams behind the four teams, they are very close. Anybody could score at any moment, the two and the one point.

“Obviously if anyone drops out, then you move up a little bit more, but it shows that everything works. I think in a few years, it will close up even more, and then everyone will be mixing up more.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, is interviewed

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, is interviewed

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis
Previous article

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis
Next article

McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season

McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Mercedes: No concerns about de Vries taking knowledge to Red Bull
Formula 1

Mercedes: No concerns about de Vries taking knowledge to Red Bull

Steiner: Haas needs to stabilise current ‘bumpy road’ of form United States GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas needs to stabilise current ‘bumpy road’ of form

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP

The Circuit of The Americas has renamed its final corner in honour of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Miller devastated by bruising MotoGP Australian GP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller devastated by bruising MotoGP Australian GP crash

Jack Miller says it was "devastating" to be taken out of his home MotoGP race at Phillip Island by a crash that left him battered and bruised.

Mercedes: No concerns about de Vries taking knowledge to Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No concerns about de Vries taking knowledge to Red Bull

Mercedes Formula 1 technical director Mike Elliott says the team has no concerns about Nyck de Vries continuing in his reserve role despite landing an AlphaTauri drive for 2023.

Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC

Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale

New Peugeot FIA World Endurance Championship signing Nico Muller will make his race debut with the French manufacturer in next month’s series finale in Bahrain.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.