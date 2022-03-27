Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher Next / Magnussen says his neck "just broke in Q3" in Jeddah
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Steiner: Rush job to fix Schumacher’s F1 car risked Australia hopes

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says a rush job to fix Mick Schumacher’s car for Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix risked derailing his team’s prospects for the next race.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Steiner: Rush job to fix Schumacher’s F1 car risked Australia hopes

Schumacher badly damaged his VF-22 car in a massive accident during qualifying for this weekend’s event in Jeddah.

The German escaped without injury though and, following precautionary checks at a nearby hospital on Saturday night, he was discharged and able to return to his hotel.

With Schumacher declared fit, Haas could have elected to prepare a new car for him and get him out to start from the pitlane for the Saudi GP.

But Steiner took the decision not to do that, because he felt that that was too little to gain from the effort – with a bigger potential for downside.

With little realistic hope of points, plus a high risk of further damage, Steiner feared that another incident could wreck better opportunities when Schumacher returns fully fit for the Australian GP in two weeks.

“You could work all night and then [on race morning] find out you’ve compromised yourself so much because you did everything in a hurry,” said Steiner about his decision to withdraw the car.

“Then you end up with not all the spare parts in Australia, and then you have a little thing [happen] in Australia, and then you cannot race when you in theory should be in a better position. It doesn't make sense to me. It's just like trying too hard to call it.”

Debris from the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, on track

Debris from the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, on track

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Another factor in Steiner’s decision not to try to get Schumacher out was that the freight for the Australian Grand Prix was going straight from Saudi Arabia, which meant there was no opportunity to check things back at the factory before the next race.

“You have to ship everything from here to Melbourne,” he said. “We cannot ship it to the UK now to do all the stuff on the car like you need, to crack check and all those other good things.

“It would be just not a good job for knowing that you cannot end up in the points if you start from the pitlane this year, as there's too many good teams out there.”

With it being so early in the season with the new cars, teams normally at this stage of the year have not built up a massive stockpile of spare parts.

Steiner said that too was a factor, as it didn’t want to risk depleting its spares unnecessarily.

“If we don't race [in Saudi] we'll be okay, 100 percent okay for Melbourne,” he said. “It's still difficult always to keep up, but we are glad to go to Melbourne with enough bits.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher
Previous article

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher
Next article

Magnussen says his neck "just broke in Q3" in Jeddah

Magnussen says his neck "just broke in Q3" in Jeddah
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash
Formula 1

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money Australian GP
Formula 1

Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime
Formula 1

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.