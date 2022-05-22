Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change Next / Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Steiner explains Haas F1 Barcelona pace despite lack of upgrades

Haas Formula 1 team principal Gunther Steiner has explained why his team was able to shine in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying despite not applying any upgrades like most of its midfield rivals.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Steiner explains Haas F1 Barcelona pace despite lack of upgrades

Kevin Magnussen qualified eighth in Barcelona less than a tenth behind Valtteri Bottas, whose Alfa Romeo team had brought a whole slew of upgrades to the Spanish round.

Teammate Mick Schumacher also made the Q3 shootout – for the first time in his career – qualifying 10th behind Magnussen and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Afterwards, Bottas expressed his confusion on how quick Haas was at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as one of the few teams without updates.

"I think without the upgrades we would have not been seventh today," he said. "The only thing that is confusing is that Haas haven't had any updates, and they're still like... sometimes there, so I don't quite get it!"

When Motorsport.com requested Steiner to help the Finn out by revealing Haas' pace mystery, he explained that the decision not to bring upgrades to a well-known track like Barcelona actually helped the team further understand the baseline it has, which will then allow it to add the right upgrades to it in subsequent races.

He suggested that with upgrades his team might have even been slower than without.

"There's many people out there with upgrades and it's almost a critique that we didn't. Can you imagine if we had an upgrade? We would be on pole!" he joked.

"I always said we need to find the sweet spot of this car. You bring upgrades to Barcelona because you know the race track but I was thinking, okay, you know the race track so it's a good time to get the best out of this car.

"If you come to a race track like Miami, Jeddah, that you don't really know your way around, you don't have that much data, you just try to find something for that race track. While here you can look a bit deeper into the car, and that is what we did.

"If we had put on updates, we wouldn't have understood them and maybe we would have even been slower instead of faster. So we use this to get the best out of this car, so that next race hopefully we can keep that base and then we will bring updates."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A key factor behind Haas' decision to focus on fine-tuning its existing configuration was the team's lack of consistency in the first five races, ranging from a stunning fifth place for Magnussen in Bahrain's opening round to being nowhere a few weeks later in Australia.

"For me, it was like we haven't understood this car, because if you look close our performance goes too up and down, and the car doesn't go quicker and slower from race track to track to race track. And that's why we just needed to understand the base well and it worked, I think.

"As you say, everybody has made updates and we moved closer to everybody in front, you know, and I think with Bottas if Kevin didn't have the issues with the DRS, he would have been very close, if not in front.

"We knew there was more to come from our car and hopefully we learned enough that the next races we can keep at that level. It will not be always the same, but at least we upped the game for ourselves without upgrades."

After qualifying both Magnussen and Schumacher were summoned by the stewards for driving unnecessarily slowly on the outlaps, exceeding the minimum drive time between the first and second safety car line.

The practice was so common that the FIA chalked up 55 violations by 18 drivers and explicitly reminded teams during the session that backing other drivers up coming out of the pitlane was prohibited.

The Haas drivers were deemed to be the worst offenders and received an official warning, no other drivers were summoned.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change
Previous article

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change
Next article

Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA

Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc feeling better after Spain F1 DNF than Miami second place Spanish GP
Formula 1

Leclerc feeling better after Spain F1 DNF than Miami second place

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues Spanish GP
Formula 1

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas expects no "pain" from two-month wait for F1 updates Spanish GP
Formula 1

Haas expects no "pain" from two-month wait for F1 updates

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime
Formula 1

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

Steiner disappointed after Haas Miami F1 hopes went "down the drain" Miami GP
Formula 1

Steiner disappointed after Haas Miami F1 hopes went "down the drain"

Latest news

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"

Analysis: Did Hamilton have the pace to win Spanish GP?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Did Hamilton have the pace to win Spanish GP?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
14 h
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
16 h
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.