Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks Next / Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races
Formula 1 News

Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk

Guenther Steiner says his Haas team wouldn't have been able to join Formula 1 today due to the progress the series has made, amid objections over expanding the grid.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Several parties, including American powerhouse Andretti, have lodged their interest in joining the F1 grid as an 11th team, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem keen on expanding the current grid of 10 teams.

Ben Sulayem says it is the FIA's duty to follow the regulations, which cater for up to 12 teams, as he eyes manufacturer involvement from the US and China.

"We have a contract [with Formula 1] that says we can have up to 12 teams. We are not breaking any rules; on the contrary, we are following the rules exactly;" Sulayem told Motorsport.com earlier this summer.

But F1's existing 10 teams don't share his enthusiasm for new entrants due to having to share their revenue with more parties, as well as citing concerns about the series' stability and logistics, a stance which has been met with great frustration by Michael Andretti.

The bar to be admitted into F1 has been elevated to such a degree in recent years, thanks to the series' popularity boom and its budget cap, that Steiner admits his Haas team wouldn't have been able to join the grid now.

"No, it's not possible," Steiner told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview. "The sport has changed so much. If you start as a privateer at the moment, you wouldn't join."

Steiner says Volkswagen opting to buy its way into the Sauber outfit rather than starting afresh points to how challenging it now is to start from a clean slate.

Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH, with Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, with the new Audi Sport concept car

Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH, with Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, with the new Audi Sport concept car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The Volkswagen Group, they're pretty strong. They raced for a long time, they won Le Mans I don't know how many times. They know about the sport when they decided not to make a new team, they decided to buy one.

"It is very difficult now to put it up. And that's a risk as well. If you get an 11th team and they don't make it, what does that do to this sport? Because we always think: 'Oh, it will be for sure a success.' It could be a failure as well."

It has been mooted that F1's $200m anti-dilution fee a new entrant would have to pay the other teams to make up for their loss of prize money, would have to be at least tripled to represent the added value that an entry represents in F1's current seller's market.

When asked what would make the difference to convince FOM to allow another team in, Steiner said: "I don't even know what the difference would be.

"Is there such a big upside that we're all happy to say yes? And it will be still difficult logistically. If it happens it will be very difficult in a lot of other things, even if there's an upside for everybody.

"Just to clarify, the teams cannot make a decision. We don't have a vote in this process. This is FOM and the FIA who decide what is happening there.

"We have got 10 very strong teams at the moment. We always need to go back to what do you want to risk for a little bit of an uplift than keep it stable.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Prinicpal's Press Conference

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Prinicpal's Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"There's no point in having seven teams which are not safe instead of having 10 very solid teams.

"I think it's not all about money. The 10 teams that are here have invested a lot of money in the sport and took it where it is, so they should have an upside now. It's not about Andretti, it's about 11 teams."

When asked about the skyrocketing value of F1 teams, which has vindicated owner Gene Haas' decision to stick with the team through its perilous Rich Energy and Uralkali days, Steiner said:

"Who couldn't be happy with what F1 has done?  Who could have seen five years ago where F1 would be in five years? Everybody would have signed up for half of this. 

"We were always in a good place but now we're in a very good place. 

"What FOM and Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] are doing... this sport is as popular as it never was before. Having one of 10 Formula 1 teams at the moment is a good place to be."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023

Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023 Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

Formula 1

Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Formula 1

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Latest news

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

SGT Super GT
Suzuka II

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Misc General

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

SGT Super GT

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

SUPC Supercars

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe